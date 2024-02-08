They work in the area of production of "Shaheds" and other weapons of the Russian Federation: NACP adds US manufacturer to list of international war sponsors

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has added the American manufacturer of refractory products Allied Mineral Products, LLC to the list of international sponsors of war, UNN reports with reference to the NAPC.

"The company continues to operate in Russia, maintain its production facilities there and pay taxes worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to the aggressor's budget," the statement said.

Details

According to the NACP, Allied Mineral Products, LLC is represented in Russia by Allied Mineral Products Rus LLC. In 2022, the company paid taxes to the Russian budget of USD 772 thousand. US DOLLARS. And since April 2022, the company has imported products worth a total of USD 3.5 million to the Russian Federation. US DOLLARS.

In addition to continuing to operate in Russia, Allied Mineral Products Rus LLC's production facilities are located in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone (Tatarstan, Russia). This is a special economic zone that is a cluster for the production of Shahed-136 UAVs.

"Alabuga was established in 2006 with extremely favorable conditions for investors. For example, the income tax there was set at 2% instead of 20% and the property tax was canceled. This zone became the main investment project in Tatarstan, accounting for 74% of direct investment in the republic. "Alabuga has become a very convenient platform and base in Russia for a number of foreign companies.

"With the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, some Western companies began to withdraw from Alabuga, and highly qualified personnel resigned in order to avoid being subject to Russian mobilization. This forced the management of Alabuga to begin the process of transforming the free economic zone into a cluster for the production of military products, which provides guarantees of "armor" against conscription.

Accordingly, any enterprise located within the Alabuga facility could potentially be involved in the manufacture of military products or materials for them," the NACP said.

According to an investigation by Molfar , the presence of the American manufacturer Allied Mineral Products in Alabuga and regular deliveries of goods to this region also play a key role in supporting production processes in the Alabuga FEZ. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Allied Mineral Products Rus has imported 13 tons of products (402 transactions), some of which can be used for the production of UAVs. In particular, the goods include "mullite", which is used both for the production of refractory materials and for the production of mullite ceramics, which has low dielectric constant, low coefficient of thermal expansion and good strength. It is suitable for use in high-speed microelectronics chips.

Thus, Allied Mineral Products continues to operate in the territory of the terrorist state of the Russian Federation, where it supports the functioning of the Alabuga Special Economic Zone, which has already become a key location for the production of military products of the aggressor, the NACP summarized.

Add

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin previously said that foreign partners are constantly interested in the results of research to identify the countries of origin of components found in Russian weapons.

"They take this painfully. They are interested in which company, whose production, when the component was produced, because in many cases, Russians erase numbers, erase manufacturers. And we have to use special methods that we have to conduct examinations," Ruvin said.

He also clarified that sanctions against Russia are in effect, but supplies are made through countries that have not joined the sanctions regime.

"The sanctions are in effect. They apply only to the purchase of these components by the Russian Federation or its satellites. But there are third and fourth countries from which it is also possible to supply, and this is probably how it is done," Ruvin added.