They were preparing sabotage on the orders of the Russian Federation: two Belarusians and a pole were detained in Poland

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 46154 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101422 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144641 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149195 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244881 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173000 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164486 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148179 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222760 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113008 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 80139 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110994 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 40072 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 53043 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 90130 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244881 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222760 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209091 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234989 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221958 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 46154 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 27099 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 32048 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110994 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112695 views
They were preparing sabotage on the orders of the Russian Federation: two Belarusians and a pole were detained in Poland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22910 views

Two Belarusians and a pole were arrested in Poland for preparing sabotage on the instructions of Russian intelligence. They planned to set fire to shopping centers, restaurants and warehouses.

In Poland, three people - two Belarusians and a Pole - were arrested on suspicion of preparing sabotage on the instructions of Russian intelligence. According to the testimony, they planned to set fire to shopping centers, restaurants and construction warehouses. UNN reports this with reference to Rzeczpospolita. 

According to Rzeczpospolita, the detainees tried to set fire to one object in Gdansk and set fire to two more: in Gdynia and Marki near Warsaw. According to the conclusions of the Internal Security Agency and the National Prosecutor's office, they did it for money – at the rate of 10 thousand euros for one object.  

Nine people arrested in Poland for sabotage in favor of Russia21.05.24, 00:49 • 25801 view

The eldest Belarusian is 37 years old, the youngest is 35 years old. One has a Belarusian passport, the other remained in Poland on the "pole card". The third detainee is a 40-year-old Pole, a resident of the Pomeranian Voivodeship.

The detainees were charged with" participation in an organized criminal group aimed at conducting foreign intelligence activities against the Republic of Poland", participation in Russian intelligence activities and carrying out sabotage and sabotage activities on the territory of Poland. 

 The Court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for three suspects. They face up to life in prison.

German ex-military man convicted of spying for russia27.05.24, 14:33 • 18198 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
warsawWarsaw
polandPoland

