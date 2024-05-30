They were preparing sabotage on the orders of the Russian Federation: two Belarusians and a pole were detained in Poland

In Poland, three people - two Belarusians and a Pole - were arrested on suspicion of preparing sabotage on the instructions of Russian intelligence. According to the testimony, they planned to set fire to shopping centers, restaurants and construction warehouses. UNN reports this with reference to Rzeczpospolita.

According to Rzeczpospolita, the detainees tried to set fire to one object in Gdansk and set fire to two more: in Gdynia and Marki near Warsaw. According to the conclusions of the Internal Security Agency and the National Prosecutor's office, they did it for money – at the rate of 10 thousand euros for one object.

The eldest Belarusian is 37 years old, the youngest is 35 years old. One has a Belarusian passport, the other remained in Poland on the "pole card". The third detainee is a 40-year-old Pole, a resident of the Pomeranian Voivodeship.

The detainees were charged with" participation in an organized criminal group aimed at conducting foreign intelligence activities against the Republic of Poland", participation in Russian intelligence activities and carrying out sabotage and sabotage activities on the territory of Poland.

The Court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for three suspects. They face up to life in prison.

