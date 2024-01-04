They supplied tactical medicine to Russia: SBU suspects owner of rubber and plastic company of fraud

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104904 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114494 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 145041 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141189 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178178 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172405 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285618 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178317 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167322 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148906 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 39904 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 43467 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 53876 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 74703 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 41145 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 104907 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285619 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252699 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237751 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262902 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 74728 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 145051 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107746 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107678 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123726 views
They supplied tactical medicine to Russia: SBU suspects owner of rubber and plastic company of fraud

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28462 views

The owner of a Ukrainian company is suspected of smuggling medicines to Russia for military use; the SBU alleges fraud worth over UAH 40 million.

One of the enterprises in Kyiv region was engaged in wholesale supplies of tactical medicine to Russia. The owner of one of the largest companies in Ukraine that manufactures rubber and plastic products, including for military equipment, is suspected of organizing the deal, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

According to the case file, during 2022-2023, the dealers smuggled several batches of tactical tourniquets and bandages of their own production to Russia for a total amount of more than UAH 40 million.

According to the investigation, the illegal route ran through one of the European countries, where the defendants set up a controlled company that ordered the goods allegedly for sale in the EU.

However, in fact, after receiving the products, the foreign structure sent the products to Russia, the SBU added.

"On the territory of the aggressor country, tactical medical supplies were delivered to sanctioned Russian companies specializing in the supply of ammunition for Russian troops. Subsequently, the products were supplied to individual first aid kits of the racists fighting against the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The occupiers also sent medical supplies to Russian military hospitals in the temporarily occupied regions of our country," the statement said.

The investigation found that to disguise his criminal activities, the owner of the Ukrainian company was "promoting" his own image as a volunteer who was delivering medical supplies to Ukrainian soldiers.

During the searches at the suspects' residences, as well as in their offices and production and warehouse facilities, the SBU found mobile phones, computers and documents with evidence of the fraud, the SBU added.

Based on the collected materials, the SBU investigators served the owner of the company a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 28, Part 1 Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding the aggressor state committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is currently being decided. The defendant faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising