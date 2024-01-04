They supplied tactical medicine to Russia: SBU suspects owner of rubber and plastic company of fraud

One of the enterprises in Kyiv region was engaged in wholesale supplies of tactical medicine to Russia. The owner of one of the largest companies in Ukraine that manufactures rubber and plastic products, including for military equipment, is suspected of organizing the deal, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

According to the case file, during 2022-2023, the dealers smuggled several batches of tactical tourniquets and bandages of their own production to Russia for a total amount of more than UAH 40 million.

According to the investigation, the illegal route ran through one of the European countries, where the defendants set up a controlled company that ordered the goods allegedly for sale in the EU.

However, in fact, after receiving the products, the foreign structure sent the products to Russia, the SBU added.

"On the territory of the aggressor country, tactical medical supplies were delivered to sanctioned Russian companies specializing in the supply of ammunition for Russian troops. Subsequently, the products were supplied to individual first aid kits of the racists fighting against the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The occupiers also sent medical supplies to Russian military hospitals in the temporarily occupied regions of our country," the statement said.

The investigation found that to disguise his criminal activities, the owner of the Ukrainian company was "promoting" his own image as a volunteer who was delivering medical supplies to Ukrainian soldiers.

During the searches at the suspects' residences, as well as in their offices and production and warehouse facilities, the SBU found mobile phones, computers and documents with evidence of the fraud, the SBU added.

Based on the collected materials, the SBU investigators served the owner of the company a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 28, Part 1 Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding the aggressor state committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is currently being decided. The defendant faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.