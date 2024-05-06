"They perform the most difficult tasks at the front": Zelensky shares photos of Ukrainian infantrymen's work
Kyiv • UNN
On Infantry Day, President Zelenskyy thanked Ukrainian infantrymen for their service, daily heroism and defense against Russian aggression.
On Infantry Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared photos of the work of Ukrainian infantrymen, UNN reports.
Infantry Day. It is the professional day of our soldiers who perform the most difficult tasks at the front, destroy the occupier against all odds and gain protection for our country and people. I thank each and every one of you in the Ukrainian infantry for your service and character, for your daily heroism, for being a reliable basis of our defense! We are proud of the Ukrainian infantry!
