They discussed priority tasks: Umerov and Syrsky had a phone conversation with the Minister of the French Armed Forces

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov introduced the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky, to the Minister of the French Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecorne. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

They discussed a common understanding of the situation on the front line, ways to achieve combat advantage and the priority tasks of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Umerov noted.

Recall

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi , had a telephone conversation with the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown.