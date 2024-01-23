They discussed financial support for Ukraine and frozen assets of the russian federation: Shmyhal held an online meeting with US Treasury Secretary

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal had an online conversation with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The head of the Ukrainian government said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

We discussed topical issues. We are working closely with the IMF and the EU on joint financing programs and count on further support from the United States. This is critical for maintaining the macro-financial stability of our country - Shmygal summarized.

The Ukrainian prime minister also noted the high level of cooperation with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker on the implementation of steps and reforms to grow the economy.

The parties focused special attention on the issue of confiscation of Russian assets and the use of these funds to support Ukraine.

We already have the first such decision from the United States. I am grateful to the United States and to Ms. Yellen personally for their leadership in promoting this initiative among the G7 countries. We are making joint efforts to make the aggressor pay - Denys Shmyhal added.

According to him, Ms. Secretary also praised Ukraine's progress in implementing reforms and structural benchmarks and assured that support for our country remains a priority for President Biden and the US government.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine wants frozen Russian assets, not a frozen conflict. He emphasized the need for accountability, including trials and compensation for damages.