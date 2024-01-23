They discussed financial support for Ukraine and frozen assets of the russian federation: Shmyhal held an online meeting with US Treasury Secretary

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House
March 2, 08:31 AM

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 39349 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained
March 2, 08:53 AM

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 42882 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come
March 2, 09:32 AM

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 53334 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
March 2, 10:40 AM

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 74014 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House
March 2, 11:50 AM

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 40517 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 104766 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285535 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252626 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237681 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262835 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
March 2, 10:40 AM

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 74014 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144938 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107717 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107653 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123703 views
They discussed financial support for Ukraine and frozen assets of the russian federation: Shmyhal held an online meeting with US Treasury Secretary

They discussed financial support for Ukraine and frozen assets of the russian federation: Shmyhal held an online meeting with US Treasury Secretary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104565 views

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held productive talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on joint IMF-EU financing programs and sanctions against Russia.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal had an online conversation with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The head of the Ukrainian government said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

We discussed topical issues. We are working closely with the IMF and the EU on joint financing programs and count on further support from the United States. This is critical for maintaining the macro-financial stability of our country

- Shmygal summarized. 

The Ukrainian prime minister also noted  the high level of cooperation with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker on the implementation of steps and reforms to grow the economy. 

Shmyhal discusses toughening sanctions against russia with President of the European People's Party23.01.24, 19:02 • 28589 views

Addendum

The parties focused special attention on the issue of confiscation of Russian assets and the use of these funds to support Ukraine.

We already have the first such decision from the United States. I am grateful to the United States and to Ms. Yellen personally for their leadership in promoting this initiative among the G7 countries. We are making joint efforts to make the aggressor pay 

- Denys Shmyhal added. 

According to him, Ms. Secretary  also praised Ukraine's progress in implementing reforms and structural benchmarks and assured that support for our country remains a priority for President Biden and the US government.

Recall

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine wants frozen Russian assets, not a frozen conflict. He emphasized the need for accountability, including trials and compensation for damages.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

Contact us about advertising