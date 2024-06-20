Can't provide online services for several hours: IT ARMY carried out probably the largest DDoS attack in the history of the banking system of the Russian Federation

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 5354 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 99434 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 110013 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 125602 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 192484 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235590 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144716 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369561 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182006 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149685 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
35%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 68651 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 76039 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104605 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 90813 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 33694 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 99454 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 91949 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 110026 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 105706 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 125622 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 3138 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6320 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12609 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14170 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18074 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Can't provide online services for several hours: IT ARMY carried out probably the largest DDoS attack in the history of the banking system of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46932 views

The IT ARMY of Ukraine conducted a massive DDoS attack, probably the largest in history, as a result of which the online services of the largest Russian banks, telecommunications companies and payment systems have not been able to provide online services for several hours.

Can't provide online services for several hours: IT ARMY carried out probably the largest DDoS attack in the history of the banking system of the Russian Federation

IT ARMY conducted a large-scale operation- Sberbank, VTB, Tinkoff and others have not been able to provide online services for several hours, and Russians have not been able to use their services. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Digital Development and It ARMY of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Sberbank, VTB, Tinkoff, beeline, MTS, Vkontakte, the Mir payment system, and other financial, communication, and electronic platforms have stopped working for some users. Terrorist sponsor companies have been unable to provide online services for several hours, and Russians have been unable to use their services 

- reported in the Ministry of Digital Development.

The Telegram channel It ARMY of Ukraine notes that we may be talking about the largest DDoS attack in history.

"When we promised yesterday to put the entire banking system of the enemy down, these were not empty words. Because today even more banks are disconnected along with their import-replaced Mir card payment system, and accordingly all card payments. VTB, Sberbank, Tinkoff, Alfa-Bank, beeline, MTS, Rostelecom, Gazprombank, Megafon, St. Petersburg, NPK, Eirc, and many smaller services are not functioning yet. This is probably the largest DDoS attack in history! And we did it with you. For peace, for freedom, for our values!"- stated in the message.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarTechnologies
Telegram
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41