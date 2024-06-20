Can't provide online services for several hours: IT ARMY carried out probably the largest DDoS attack in the history of the banking system of the Russian Federation

IT ARMY conducted a large-scale operation- Sberbank, VTB, Tinkoff and others have not been able to provide online services for several hours, and Russians have not been able to use their services. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Digital Development and It ARMY of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Sberbank, VTB, Tinkoff, beeline, MTS, Vkontakte, the Mir payment system, and other financial, communication, and electronic platforms have stopped working for some users. Terrorist sponsor companies have been unable to provide online services for several hours, and Russians have been unable to use their services - reported in the Ministry of Digital Development.

The Telegram channel It ARMY of Ukraine notes that we may be talking about the largest DDoS attack in history.

"When we promised yesterday to put the entire banking system of the enemy down, these were not empty words. Because today even more banks are disconnected along with their import-replaced Mir card payment system, and accordingly all card payments. VTB, Sberbank, Tinkoff, Alfa-Bank, beeline, MTS, Rostelecom, Gazprombank, Megafon, St. Petersburg, NPK, Eirc, and many smaller services are not functioning yet. This is probably the largest DDoS attack in history! And we did it with you. For peace, for freedom, for our values!"- stated in the message.