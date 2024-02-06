They can be quite ambitious: Zelenskyy says Ukraine is working with several countries on security agreements

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on new agreements on security guarantees for Ukraine and noted that work is underway with several countries, UNN reports.

"Today I also held a meeting on new agreements on security guarantees for Ukraine - we are working with several countries now. The agreements can be quite ambitious and have good content. And I am grateful to the diplomatic teams involved. In the coming months, we need to show such a result in building the architecture of security agreements that will give the necessary positive signals for the whole of this year - signals of effective support for Ukraine, long-term support. Signals of our partners' clear confidence in Ukraine's ability to defend itself and protect itself from Russian aggression. The world is ready to effectively help only those whose strength is obvious," Zelenskyy said.

