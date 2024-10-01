ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
They are held in unsanitary conditions and subjected to torture: Lubinets calls on PACE to adopt resolution on Ukrainian prisoners of war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15656 views

Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called on the PACE to adopt a resolution on Russia's compliance with international law regarding Ukrainian prisoners of war. He emphasized violations of the Geneva Convention and inhumane conditions of detention.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe  called on PACE members to adopt a resolution on Russia's compliance with international humanitarian law regarding Ukrainian prisoners of war held in the TOT of Ukraine and on the territory of the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

Details

According to Lubinets, Ukrainian prisoners of war are held in unsanitary conditions, overcrowded cells, tortured and ill-treated.  The Ombudsman separately singled out the terrorist attack in Olenivka as a crime of Russia.

According to him, the Russian Federation violates all the norms of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War. In particular, by not allowing ICRC representatives access to Ukrainian prisoners.

Ukrainian prisoners are convicted and charged with falsified charges. Ukraine is also aware of numerous cases of deaths in captivity due to torture and diseases.

These are horrific violations of international humanitarian law. Ukraine needs Russia to treat our prisoners humanely and in compliance with the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War. That is why it is necessary to draw the world's attention to Russia's crimes and adopt this PACE resolution!

- emphasized Lubinets.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

