They are held in unsanitary conditions and subjected to torture: Lubinets calls on PACE to adopt resolution on Ukrainian prisoners of war

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe called on PACE members to adopt a resolution on Russia's compliance with international humanitarian law regarding Ukrainian prisoners of war held in the TOT of Ukraine and on the territory of the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

Details

According to Lubinets, Ukrainian prisoners of war are held in unsanitary conditions, overcrowded cells, tortured and ill-treated. The Ombudsman separately singled out the terrorist attack in Olenivka as a crime of Russia.

According to him, the Russian Federation violates all the norms of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War. In particular, by not allowing ICRC representatives access to Ukrainian prisoners.

Ukrainian prisoners are convicted and charged with falsified charges. Ukraine is also aware of numerous cases of deaths in captivity due to torture and diseases.

These are horrific violations of international humanitarian law. Ukraine needs Russia to treat our prisoners humanely and in compliance with the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War. That is why it is necessary to draw the world's attention to Russia's crimes and adopt this PACE resolution! - emphasized Lubinets.

