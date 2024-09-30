Return of prisoners, special tribunal, Register of damages: Kravchuk on important issues of the PACE autumn session

New mechanisms for the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians, Russia's genocidal policy, steps to establish a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine, and the work of the Register of Damages. These and other issues are on the agenda of the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which starts today in Strasbourg. This was reported by the deputy head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, Yevhenia Kravchuk, UNN reports with reference to the Servant of the People.

"The debate under the urgent procedure and voting on the resolution "Persons missing as a result of the Russian aggression against Ukraine: prisoners of war and civilians in captivity" are among the most important issues for Ukraine. We hope for an unequivocal position of the PACE and new joint steps to bring our people home," Kravchuk said.

The events of the autumn session of PACE, she added, will be attended, in particular, by Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Nariman Dzhelal, who was released from Russian captivity in June thanks to international efforts, including in PACE.

In addition, a side-event of the Ukrainian delegation will be held on "Torture and deaths of Ukrainian prisoners of war and illegally detained civilians in Russian captivity," where testimonies of victims and their relatives will be presented.

Kostin: Discussion on creating a special tribunal for Russia is very active

"An important resolution "Commemorating the 90th Anniversary of the Holodomor - Ukraine is Again Facing the Threat of Genocide" should be adopted, which not only confirms the Assembly's recognition of the Holodomor as genocide, but also places a special emphasis on Russia's current aggressive war against Ukraine and its genocidal intention to destroy Ukrainians, their culture and heritage," Kravchuk said.

The first thematic meeting of the Network to Help Ukrainian Children is also expected to be chaired by Olena Khomenko, MP from the Servant of the People parliamentary faction and PACE Vice President.

"This will be the first session of PACE attended by the newly elected Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alan Berset. Mr. Berset will address the Assembly for the first time. We expect to hear a clear understanding of the next steps to establish a Special Tribunal to punish the crime of aggression of the Russian Federation and the work of the Register of Damages to Ukraine," informed Kravchuk.