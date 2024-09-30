Return of prisoners, special tribunal, Register of damages: Kravchuk on important issues of the PACE autumn session

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 82661 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105394 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170035 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139501 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144055 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139378 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183525 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112107 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173948 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104769 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101439 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111236 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113350 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 57529 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 63931 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 170035 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183525 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173948 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201305 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190187 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142560 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142533 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147199 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138591 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155429 views
Return of prisoners, special tribunal, Register of damages: Kravchuk on important issues of the PACE autumn session

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15451 views

At the fall session, PACE will discuss mechanisms for the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians. They will also consider the genocidal policy of the Russian Federation, the creation of a Special Tribunal and the work of the Register of Damages.

New mechanisms for the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians, Russia's genocidal policy, steps to establish a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine, and the work of the Register of Damages. These and other issues are on the agenda of the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which starts today in Strasbourg. This was reported by the deputy head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, Yevhenia Kravchuk, UNN reports with reference to the Servant of the People.

"The debate under the urgent procedure and voting on the resolution "Persons missing as a result of the Russian aggression against Ukraine: prisoners of war and civilians in captivity" are among the most important issues for Ukraine. We hope for an unequivocal position of the PACE and new joint steps to bring our people home," Kravchuk said.

The events of the autumn session of PACE, she added, will be attended, in particular, by Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Nariman Dzhelal, who was released from Russian captivity in June thanks to international efforts, including in PACE.

In addition, a side-event of the Ukrainian delegation will be held on "Torture and deaths of Ukrainian prisoners of war and illegally detained civilians in Russian captivity," where testimonies of victims and their relatives will be presented.

Kostin: Discussion on creating a special tribunal for Russia is very active11.09.24, 16:14 • 21565 views

"An important resolution "Commemorating the 90th Anniversary of the Holodomor - Ukraine is Again Facing the Threat of Genocide" should be adopted, which not only confirms the Assembly's recognition of the Holodomor as genocide, but also places a special emphasis on Russia's current aggressive war against Ukraine and its genocidal intention to destroy Ukrainians, their culture and heritage," Kravchuk said.

The first thematic meeting of the Network to Help Ukrainian Children is also expected to be chaired by Olena Khomenko, MP from the Servant of the People parliamentary faction and PACE Vice President.

"This will be the first session of PACE attended by the newly elected Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alan Berset. Mr. Berset will address the Assembly for the first time. We expect to hear a clear understanding of the next steps to establish a Special Tribunal to punish the crime of aggression of the Russian Federation and the work of the Register of Damages to Ukraine," informed Kravchuk.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
council-of-europeCouncil of Europe
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

