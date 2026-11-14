There will be technical maintenance and delays in "Reserve+" on November 14 — what the Ministry of Defence advises

$45.3850.34
ukenru
01:01 PM • 1410 views
Zelenskyy said that the United States raised the issue of NATO membership alongside the issue of Donbas for the first time - report
11:05 AM • 13159 views
Europe is suffering from a labor shortage: which specialists are most in demand and who can find a job more easily
10:14 AM • 15249 views
General Staff confirmed the strike on the Russian oil hub "Samara" and a military airfield
09:01 AM • 22718 views
NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did notVideo
08:33 AM • 16641 views
White House confirmed US-Russia-China summit: war in Ukraine is not expected to be discussed, no separate Trump-Putin meeting is planned
08:12 AM • 15367 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine have fallen: where and by how much gasoline and diesel became cheaper on November 14
November 14, 06:52 AM • 17659 views
License to produce Patriot missiles for Ukraine is stalled at the Pentagon - report
November 14, 05:59 AM • 19553 views
Putin issued the US an ultimatum regarding Ukraine and all of Eastern Europe – NYT revealed the Kremlin's demands
November 14, 05:42 AM • 15726 views
The largest aviation disruption in the U.S. in 25 years: Trump officials named the cause of the failure and warned of further flight suspensions
November 14, 04:16 AM • 18433 views
The Kremlin called on the United States and Europe to pressure Ukraine over the situation in Kostiantynivka
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
3m/s
77%
752mm
Popular news
A Russian rapper's concert in Warsaw was canceled over a song about violence against Polish womenNovember 14, 03:52 AM • 14350 views
A crew member was killed on the set of the popular Netflix series "Dept. Q"November 14, 04:07 AM • 17083 views
The Norway–Wales match featuring star player Haaland will be officiated by a Ukrainian refereeing teamNovember 14, 05:05 AM • 13186 views
GTA 6 pre-orders surpassed $1 billion before launch08:05 AM • 10717 views
Air travel collapse in the United States disrupted more than 15,000 flights - thousands of travelers stranded at airportsVideo09:23 AM • 7302 views
Publications
NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did notVideo09:01 AM • 22718 views
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament CardNovember 13, 12:48 PM • 73456 views
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
November 13, 07:50 AM • 72940 views
How to turn combat experience into support for other veterans: the story of Ruslan Ahasanov from the FPU teamPhoto
Exclusive
November 13, 07:10 AM • 71926 views
The economics of war: how Ukraine inflicts millions in losses on Russia at minimal costPhoto
Exclusive
November 13, 06:45 AM • 70264 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Taras Vysotskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Washington, D.C.
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
GTA 6 pre-orders surpassed $1 billion before launch08:05 AM • 10777 views
The Norway–Wales match featuring star player Haaland will be officiated by a Ukrainian refereeing teamNovember 14, 05:05 AM • 13239 views
A crew member was killed on the set of the popular Netflix series "Dept. Q"November 14, 04:07 AM • 17136 views
A Russian rapper's concert in Warsaw was canceled over a song about violence against Polish womenNovember 14, 03:52 AM • 14403 views
There has not been such a large-scale grounding of flights in the United States since the September 11 terrorist attacksNovember 14, 03:05 AM • 17527 views
Actual
Gold
Technology
Starlink
9K720 Iskander
Heating

There will be technical maintenance and delays in "Reserve+" on November 14 — what the Ministry of Defence advises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

On November 14 from 21:00 to 00:00, there may be delays with documents and services in "Reserve+". The Ministry of Defence advises downloading the PDF in advance.

There will be technical maintenance and delays in "Reserve+" on November 14 — what the Ministry of Defence advises

On Saturday, November 14, from 21:00 to 00:00, scheduled maintenance will be carried out on one of the systems that the Reserve+ app interacts with. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the ministry, during this time, users may experience delays in receiving or updating their electronic military registration document in the app. This may also affect other services.

If you need the document in the evening, save it to your phone in advance. To do so, tap "+" on the Reserve+ home screen and select "Download PDF." If the document is not updated during the maintenance, try again later. There is no need to log in to your account again. Once the maintenance is complete, all Reserve+ services will operate as usual

- the statement said.

We remind you

In the Reserve+ app, processing of deferments related to disability was restored after the maintenance. 

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine