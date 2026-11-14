There will be technical maintenance and delays in "Reserve+" on November 14 — what the Ministry of Defence advises

On Saturday, November 14, from 21:00 to 00:00, scheduled maintenance will be carried out on one of the systems that the Reserve+ app interacts with. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the ministry, during this time, users may experience delays in receiving or updating their electronic military registration document in the app. This may also affect other services.

If you need the document in the evening, save it to your phone in advance. To do so, tap "+" on the Reserve+ home screen and select "Download PDF." If the document is not updated during the maintenance, try again later. There is no need to log in to your account again. Once the maintenance is complete, all Reserve+ services will operate as usual - the statement said.

We remind you

In the Reserve+ app, processing of deferments related to disability was restored after the maintenance.