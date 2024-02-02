There will be appropriate formats, new support packages: Zelensky on the preparation of international work

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the preparation of international work and noted that "there will be appropriate formats, there will be new packages of support for Ukraine," UNN reports.

We are gradually preparing the international work of the next weeks. We need even more activity for the sake of our common strength. Not only for Ukraine and Ukrainians, not only for Europe, but for all those in the world who seek stability and value human life. There will be appropriate formats of work, new packages of support for Ukraine - we are preparing the details - Zelensky said during his evening address.

Previously

President Zelenskiy announcedthat Ukraine has received two additional air defense systems that shoot down everything.