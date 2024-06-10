There were three strikes with GAB: in Kharkiv it is known about two wounded

The invaders struck Kharkiv with three GAB strikes, there is information about at least two wounded. This was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

There were three GAB strikes on the city. One of the hits fell on a garage cooperative, there was a fire and there is information about at least two injured Terekhov said.

According to the mayor, the places of other hits are being examined by specialists.

Recall

As reported by UNN, an explosion occurred in Kharkiv.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv Garrison and the Kharkiv Defense Forces, Serhiy Melnyk, reported an enemy GAB in the direction of the city of Kharkiv and suburban settlements and urged not to leave the shelter.

Subsequently, it became known that the Russian army launched a missile strike on Kharkiv, and a house fire broke out.