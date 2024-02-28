There were no objections: representatives of Ukraine and the United States conducted two more joint inspections of weapons provided by the Americans

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 44074 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 174000 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 102076 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 350682 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 285163 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207914 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241471 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254014 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160154 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372700 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 141973 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 110790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 104867 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 47809 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 96344 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 98062 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 174001 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 350682 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 238021 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 285163 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 2654 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30360 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 49050 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36710 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 106069 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

There were no objections: representatives of Ukraine and the United States conducted two more joint inspections of weapons provided by the Americans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 103137 views

Representatives of Ukraine and the United States conducted two more joint inspections of weapons provided by the Americans to ensure their proper storage, accounting, and use.

There were no objections: representatives of Ukraine and the United States conducted two more joint inspections of weapons provided by the Americans

Representatives of Ukraine and the United States conducted two more joint inspections of weapons transferred by their American partners. There were no comments from the American side. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Representatives of the Internal Audit Service of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and U.S. inspectors conducted two more joint inspections of weapons donated by U.S. partners

 - the Ministry of Defense reports.

It is noted that they checked key parameters directly in the places of storage of weapons:

  • compliance with serial numbers;
  • technical condition;
  • conditions for proper storage of weapons (safety and security).

A total of three command inspections have been conducted since the beginning of 2024, according to the joint inspection plan agreed upon by the parties earlier. There were no comments from the American side during the monitoring, the Defense Ministry said.

We want every step in the handling of donated weapons to be transparent and understandable. This means that the Ministry of Defense monitors how the weapons are accounted for, stored and used, and the conclusions of joint inspections are carefully considered. In addition, the results and experience gained during the joint inspections are already being used to develop the Instruction that will regulate the attraction, receipt, accounting and use of international military assistance for the Defense Forces from all foreign partners

- Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Dzhyhyr emphasized.

Umerov: Violations worth more than UAH 10 billion found in the Defense Ministry08.01.24, 22:45 • 126817 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine
