There were no objections: representatives of Ukraine and the United States conducted two more joint inspections of weapons provided by the Americans

Representatives of Ukraine and the United States conducted two more joint inspections of weapons transferred by their American partners. There were no comments from the American side. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Representatives of the Internal Audit Service of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and U.S. inspectors conducted two more joint inspections of weapons donated by U.S. partners - the Ministry of Defense reports.

It is noted that they checked key parameters directly in the places of storage of weapons:

compliance with serial numbers;

technical condition;



conditions for proper storage of weapons (safety and security).



A total of three command inspections have been conducted since the beginning of 2024, according to the joint inspection plan agreed upon by the parties earlier. There were no comments from the American side during the monitoring, the Defense Ministry said.

We want every step in the handling of donated weapons to be transparent and understandable. This means that the Ministry of Defense monitors how the weapons are accounted for, stored and used, and the conclusions of joint inspections are carefully considered. In addition, the results and experience gained during the joint inspections are already being used to develop the Instruction that will regulate the attraction, receipt, accounting and use of international military assistance for the Defense Forces from all foreign partners - Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Dzhyhyr emphasized.

