In total, since the beginning of this day, 205 combat engagements have taken place at the front. As reported by the General Staff, Ukrainian troops on the Pokrovsk axis eliminated 73 occupiers and wounded another 7, UNN reports.

The enemy launched 55 air strikes and dropped 181 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 2,960 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out 1,523 attacks on settlements and the positions of our troops - the report says.

On the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk axes, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have conducted three assault actions, launched one air strike, dropping one guided aerial bomb, and carried out 56 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, four of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanskyi axis, the enemy attacked the positions of our units four times in the areas of Okhrimivka, Riznykove and Kolodiazne.

On the Kupiansk axis, the enemy launched one assault towards Mytrofanivka.

Five attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled on the Lyman axis towards Myrne, Zarichne, Lyman and Yampil. The battle continues.

On the Sloviansk axis, the Defense Forces stopped 12 attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Piskunivka, Kryva Luka, Yampil and Mykolaivka. One of these attacks is ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the enemy attempted to improve its positions by attacking towards Malynivka.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, the Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy assaults: in the area of the settlement of Kostiantynivka and towards Novoselivka, Mykolaipillia, Kucherevyi Yar, Toretsk, Sofiivka and Vilne.

The Russians are making very intensive attempts to advance on Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka — Zelenskyy

The enemy carried out seventeen attacks on the Pokrovsk axis. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Hannivka, Chernihivka, Dobropillia, Novofedorivka, Novohryshyne, Myrne, Serhiivka, Molodetske and Novopidhirne. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 73 occupiers were eliminated here today and 7 wounded; ten vehicles, two special-purpose vehicles and 31 enemy shelters were destroyed. A tank, two vehicles, three guns, three special-purpose vehicles, a UAV control point and 79 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 162 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, the enemy did not conduct any assault actions.

On the Huliaipole axis, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks towards the settlements of Dolynka and Yehorivka.

On the Orikhiv axis, the invaders attempted to advance towards Zarichne.

On the Dnipro River axis, the occupiers did not conduct any assault actions.

There were no significant changes in the situation on the other axes, the General Staff concluded.

The General Staff reported 139 engagements and 4,850 kamikaze drones over the past 24 hours