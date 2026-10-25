There were 157 battles at the front over the past day – the General Staff named the hottest areas

Since the beginning of October 25, there have been 157 combat engagements at the front. Russian forces carried out the most attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 assaults. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its evening briefing as of 22:00, UNN writes.

Details

During the day, the Russians launched 42 air strikes, using 142 guided aerial bombs. The occupiers also deployed 4,834 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,758 attacks on Ukrainian positions and населated areas.

In the Pokrovsk direction, fighting took place, in particular, near Sofiivka, Kucheriv Yar, Novyi Donbas, Serhiivka, and Molodetske. As of the evening, two combat engagements were still ongoing. According to preliminary data, Ukrainian troops eliminated 29 occupiers and wounded another 23.

The situation in other directions

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 attacks, including near Uspenske, Rizdvianka, and Dolynka.

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In the Kostiantynivka direction, the General Staff recorded 11 combat engagements, two of which were still ongoing as of 22:00.

The Russians carried out another eight attacks in the South Slobozhanskyi direction, five in the Lyman direction, and one in the Kramatorsk direction.

Russian forces conducted no offensive operations in the North Slobozhanskyi, Kupiansk, Sloviansk, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv, or Dnipro directions.

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