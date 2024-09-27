“There was no such agreement and it cannot be": Lubinets denies the agreement between Ukraine and Russia on the “exchange” of children

There has been no agreement on the exchange of children between Ukraine and Russia and there can be no such agreement, said Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, in response to media reports that Qatar had allegedly announced an agreement on the exchange of 13 children. This was reported by UNN.

A foreign media outlet reported that Qatar had allegedly announced an agreement with Ukraine and Russia on the exchange of children. In fact, no one has signed any agreement. This looks like a blatant promotion of Russian narratives - Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

According to him, Qatar acts as an intermediary in the return of illegally deported and forcibly displaced Ukrainian children. At the same time, he pointed out that Ukraine has not abducted or held Russian children on its territory, nor does it prevent their return to Russia if they are on our territory.

"International humanitarian law does not provide for such a process as the exchange of children. What kind of cynicism is needed to propose such a mechanism for returning Ukrainian children from deportation?" Lubinets wonders.

Earlier, Le Figaro wrote that Qatar announced an agreement between Ukraine and Russia on the exchange of 13 children.