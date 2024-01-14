There is no shortage of electricity, but the Ministry of Energy urged Ukrainians to save light
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's power system is operating without a shortage of electricity, and the Ministry of Energy is ensuring its balance, despite the fact that some thermal power plant units are undergoing repairs. They are calling for a reduction in consumption during peak loads.
As of January 14 , there is no electricity in the power system of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.
Details
Generation and consumption
There is no shortage of electricity in the power system. Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and electricity imports are planned for the current day
It is noted that two TPP units are currently out of service for emergency short-term repairs. At the same time, the ministry emphasized that the system is balanced, and electricity schedules are not applied.
Consequences of shelling
In Sumy region, a 110 kV overhead line was disconnected after a rocket attack. Local businesses lost power. Everyone has been supplied with power.
Import/Export
For the current day, electricity imports of 5600 MWh are forecasted, while no exports are expected.
IMPORTANT
The Ministry of Energy urged Ukrainians to reduce the load on the power grid during peak consumption hours.
on weekends - from 10 to 12 and from 18 to 20 hours). The Ministry of Energy calls on consumers to conserve electricity
Recall
Yasno, the CEO of Yasna, said that electricity will be selectively cut off to more than 70,000 debtors in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k regionswho owe more than UAH 600 million.
The company sends notifications of arrears in advance and offers subsidies for those who find it difficult to pay