Due to debt, 28 thousand Kyiv residents may be left without electricity - YASNO

Due to non-payment of bills, 28 thousand Kyiv residents are at risk of power outages. UNN reports this with reference to an infographic by electricity supplier YASNO.

In the capital, 28,000 people are subject to power outages for debts. This is 2.2% of the total population of Kyiv.

The total debt of consumers to be disconnected amounts to UAH 206 million, which is 43% of all debts.

However, YASNO reminds that if you are unable to pay the debt, it can be restructured. To do this, you need to contact YASNO directly, after which the debtor's issue will be considered individually.

Certain categories of people can also apply for a subsidy.

On January 11, it was reported that Yasno plans to start cutting off electricity to debtors on January 29. Before that, people will receive notifications and warnings about electricity debts.

