There is no reason to panic, the Armed Forces are firmly on the defensive: a second line of defense is being set up in Kherson region

The head of the Kherson Military District, Oleksandr Prokudin, reminded that work has been underway for more than a year to strengthen the defense of the government-controlled territory of Kherson region, and noted that the fortifications of the second line of defense are currently being built, UNN reports .

We are building fortifications, setting up strongholds and constructing fortifications. We have now reached the next stage, which is the construction of the second line of defense. Similar activities are being carried out in all frontline regions, not just in Kherson. - said Prokudin.

According to the official, despite the fact that the construction of defensive fortifications is perceived by some civilians as a betrayal and surrender of positions, there are no reasons for such allegations.

There is no reason to panic. Our brave soldiers are standing firm in defense of Kherson region and the entire country. You can be sure of that. - Prokudin emphasized.

Recall

Two hundred thousand hectares in the right-bank Kherson region have been cleared of mines. Most of the demined areas, namely 173 thousand hectares, are agricultural land.