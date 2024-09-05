There is hope for the successful restoration of the monument: the owner of the Zelensky estate has proposed a project with a second floor

At a meeting of the Advisory Board of the KCSA Department of Cultural Heritage Protection, pre-project proposals for the restoration of the destroyed building at 22 Oleksandr Konys'koho Street were considered.

The owner of the Zelensky estate presented pre-project proposals for its restoration. This was reported by Maryna Solovyova, Director of the KCSA Cultural Heritage Protection Department.

After preliminary consultations, representatives of the owner of the Zelensky estate submitted pre-project proposals for the restoration of the destroyed house for the first time. This is an important step in the reconstruction process. The owner's willingness to participate in correcting his own mistake gives hope for the successful restoration of the monument - said Maryna Solovyova.

During the presentation, the owner's representative proposed to restore the building in the form it had before the destruction, i.e. with a second floor.

The Zelenskyi estate, built in 1890, was unauthorizedly destroyed in July 2024. The building was included in the List of Cultural Heritage Sites of Kyiv.

