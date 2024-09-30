ukenru
There is enough to clear and sprinkle roads - Brovary mayor on preparing utilities for winter work

There is enough to clear and sprinkle roads - Brovary mayor on preparing utilities for winter work

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14137 views

The mayor of Brovary spoke about the preparation of utilities for winter operations.

We have replenished the fleet with eight units of special equipment and are creating a stock of materials for sprinkling roads and sidewalks - Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko told UNN how the community's utilities are preparing for winter work.

Details

"Our municipal enterprise Brovary-Blagoustriy currently has 33 units of specialized equipment on its balance sheet. This year, the company added four combined road vehicles and four tractors with brush and blade attachments to its fleet, which will be used to clear the city's streets in winter.

The utility company has 2.4 tons of river sand and three tons of Anti-Ice bischofite solution available for road and sidewalks. In September, we signed a contract for the supply of one thousand tons of technical salt," said Igor Sapozhko.

The mayor added that despite the difficult situation in the community, considerable attention is constantly paid to maintaining the community's road infrastructure in good condition.

"The total length of the community roads maintained by Brovary-Blagoustrii is almost 344 kilometers. This year, the utility company has carried out current and patching repairs on sections with a total area of almost 12 thousand square meters.

Nearly seven thousand square meters of asphalt-concrete pavement on Yaroslav Mudryi, Heroiv Ukrainy, Pereyaslavskyi Shlyakh and other streets were repaired with the help of contractors.

Work is underway to eliminate potholes and cracks in the roadway using the Madrog pneumatic jetting method. The area of work is 4.2 thousand square meters," said the mayor of Brovary.

In addition, according to Ihor Sapozhko, almost 500 meters of power lines have been cleared of tree branches in nine months in preparation for the winter period.

Recall

In Brovary, Kyiv region, the city is completing the installation of autonomous power supplies for all traffic lights so that their operation does not depend on power outages.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyKyiv region
ukraineUkraine
brovaryBrovary
kyivKyiv

