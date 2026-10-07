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There is currently no threat of the plague spreading from Russia to Ukraine — the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

Ukrainian authorities are monitoring the plague situation in Russia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that no threats to Ukraine have currently been detected.

There is currently no threat of the plague spreading from Russia to Ukraine — the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Heorhii Tykhyi

Ukrainian competent authorities and the healthcare system are closely monitoring the situation in russia related to the spread of plague. No threats to Ukraine have been recorded so far, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said, reports UNN

We are monitoring it—our competent authorities and our healthcare system. That is, they are monitoring it very closely and keeping an eye on the situation unfolding there. As of now, there is no threat to Ukraine. Fortunately, we have no passenger traffic with russia at all, except to places where, in fact, these passengers are eliminated by the Ukrainian Defence Forces 

- Tykhyi said. 

He added that Ukraine sees how neighboring countries are responding by closing their borders, noting that the russian regime is repeating all the same patterns that existed during the Soviet era. 

We remind you 

The World Health Organization requested additional information from russia about a possible second case of plague in Siberia following reports of the death of an employee of the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute from severe pneumonia.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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