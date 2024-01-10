ukenru
There is a lord, there are serfs, come to me - Emeldes about the possible manual control of the State Tax Service by Hetmantsev

There is a lord, there are serfs, come to me - Emeldes about the possible manual control of the State Tax Service by Hetmantsev

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 163482 views

There are indications that Danylo Hetmantsev may control the tax service of Ukraine, which raises concerns about the National Revenue Strategy, over which he has influence.

There is circumstantial evidence that Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, is manually running the State Tax Service. This was stated in an exclusive commentary to UNN by the president of the All-Ukrainian Professional Association of Entrepreneurs, Borys Emeldesh.

"That's what they say. This (Hetmantsev's management of the tax office in a manual mode - ed.) is evidenced by indirect things, indicators. This is the fact that he puts out his cell phone and says - call me if there is any problem... We see this in his posts on social networks. It can't be like that, the system has to work. And it's just nonsense when the head of the Verkhovna Rada Tax Committee is dealing with the issue of blocking tax invoices, it's nonsense. It's not even a Soviet or racist practice, it's some kind of medievalism - there is a lord, there are slaves, please come to me. These are the indirect moments that testify to this," Emeldes said.

At the same time, he criticized the National Revenue Strategy for 2024-2030 prepared by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine together with the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy.

In particular, according to him, the abolition of the simplified taxation system will lead to significant shadowing of budget revenues and the transition of entrepreneurs "into the shadows." The simplified system itself, on the contrary, was a certain mechanism and means for de-shadowing.

"According to this Strategy, even a cobbler who repairs shoes somewhere must become a VAT payer. That means he will have tax invoices, they will be blocked. So it's a nightmare, not a strategy," Emeldes said.

In addition, another contradiction, he said, is that this strategy assumes that the State Tax Service will receive public recognition of its good deeds when it increases its credibility.

"But here, as always, the devil is in the details. The tax authorities will measure this level of charity themselves, they will measure themselves and draw their own conclusion. This will not be done by any independent institutions, not even by any international experts, it will be done by them. How can you assess yourself? It's nonsense, and it's spelled out in our National Strategy," Emeldes added.

Recall 

Dmytro Oleksiyenko, a member of the Board of ICC Ukraine and a member of the Board of the Association of Taxpayers of Ukraine, said that the National Revenue Strategy for 2024-30 is the realization of the communist dreams of the head of the Verkhovna Rada Finance Committee, MP Danylo Hetmantsev

In particular, Hetmantsev is behind the idea to abolish banking secrecy. According to  experts, this is his personal goal.

Anatoliy Amelin, a member of the Fellowship Council at The Aspen Institute Kyiv and director of economic programs at the Ukrainian Institute for the Future, noted that there are signs that Hetmantsev is running the State Tax Service in a manual mode. 

In particular, since May 2022, Yevhen Sokur has been working as the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. Business representatives and experts believe that he is the man of MP Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the Verkhovna Rada's Finance Committee.

A poll by Sociopolis showedthat Ukrainian entrepreneurs have a positive attitude toward President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, but a significantly negative attitude toward MP Danylo Hetmantsev.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising