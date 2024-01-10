There is a great lack of modern PP0 systems - Zelensky

Ukraine is not yet able to produce modern air defense systems together with its partners in the near future. This is sorely lacking. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, an UNN correspondent reports.

"There is a general shortage of weapons in the world. There is also a shortage of weapons in Ukraine. There are currently many challenges for the defense of many countries in the world," Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine is interested in co-production, which is why Kyiv has begun cooperation with U.S. partners in this area and continues to do so with European allies.

"As for what we are not yet able to produce together with our partners in the near future, it is modern air defense systems. In the last days of December and the first days of January, Russia attacked civilian infrastructure, people, schools... There were 500 missile and drone strikes. The total amount is 500. We were able to repel 70% on average of all these strikes," Zelensky said.

He noted that it is therefore possible to fight Russia with technology before Ukraine has driven the Russians from Ukrainian soil.

"Therefore, air defense systems are what is lacking No. 1," Zelensky added.

Addendum

Ukraine and Lithuania have signed documents on joint defense production , including anti-drone weapons.

Nausėda reportedthat the Lithuanian National Defense Council approved a package of long-term military assistance to Ukraine worth 200 million euros.

Nausėda added that the agreements signed today between the Ukrainian and Lithuanian defense industries are another example of our close military cooperation.