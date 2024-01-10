There is a great lack of modern PP0 systems - Zelensky

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104608 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114306 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144803 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141011 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178068 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172369 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285449 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178315 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167321 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148906 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 38741 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 42237 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 52765 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 73303 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 39766 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 104613 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285451 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252553 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237608 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262764 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 73235 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144801 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107693 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107633 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123685 views
There is a great lack of modern PP0 systems - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20947 views

Ukraine lacks modern air defense systems needed to repel attacks and is seeking joint production with allies, President Zelenskiy said.

Ukraine is not yet able to produce modern air defense systems together with its partners in the near future. This is sorely lacking. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, an UNN correspondent reports.

"There is a general shortage of weapons in the world. There is also a shortage of weapons in Ukraine. There are currently many challenges for the defense of many countries in the world," Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine is interested in co-production, which is why Kyiv has begun cooperation with U.S. partners in this area and continues to do so with European allies.

"As for what we are not yet able to produce together with our partners in the near future, it is modern air defense systems. In the last days of December and the first days of January, Russia attacked civilian infrastructure, people, schools... There were 500 missile and drone strikes. The total amount is 500. We were able to repel 70%  on average of all these strikes," Zelensky said.

He noted that it is therefore possible to fight Russia with technology before Ukraine has driven the Russians from Ukrainian soil.

"Therefore, air defense systems are what is lacking No. 1," Zelensky added.

Addendum

Ukraine and Lithuania have signed documents on joint defense production , including anti-drone weapons.

Nausėda  reportedthat the Lithuanian National Defense Council approved a package of long-term military assistance to Ukraine worth 200 million euros.

Nausėda  added that the agreements signed today between the Ukrainian and Lithuanian defense industries are another example of our close military cooperation.

Anna Murashko

Politics

Contact us about advertising