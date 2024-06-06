ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
There are more than 240 passengers on trains that are delayed due to an accident in the Czech Republic

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37903 views

More than 240 passengers of trains heading to Przemysl to chop are delayed due to a head-on collision of trains in the Czech Republic.

The trains that are delayed as a result of a head-on collision of trains in the Czech Republic are heading 138 passengers to Przemysl and 104 passengers to  Chop. This was reported in Ukrzaliznytsya, reports UNN

"Currently, 138 passengers are traveling to Przemysl and 104 passengers to chop on trains that are delayed due to an accident in the Czech Republic,"- Ukrzaliznytsia said. 

The train to Przemysl has already left Pardubice. It will be sent with a delay of up to 10 hours. 

Ukrzaliznytsia noted that together with World Central Kitchen, it is already preparing to meet, feed and deliver passengers from Przemysl and chop to Ukraine.

Recall 

At night in the Czech Republic, the Prague-Kosice train collided with a freight train. according to police, four people were killed and 22 injured, including children.

