There are more than 240 passengers on trains that are delayed due to an accident in the Czech Republic

The trains that are delayed as a result of a head-on collision of trains in the Czech Republic are heading 138 passengers to Przemysl and 104 passengers to Chop. This was reported in Ukrzaliznytsya, reports UNN.

"Currently, 138 passengers are traveling to Przemysl and 104 passengers to chop on trains that are delayed due to an accident in the Czech Republic,"- Ukrzaliznytsia said.

The train to Przemysl has already left Pardubice. It will be sent with a delay of up to 10 hours.

Ukrzaliznytsia noted that together with World Central Kitchen, it is already preparing to meet, feed and deliver passengers from Przemysl and chop to Ukraine.

Recall

At night in the Czech Republic, the Prague-Kosice train collided with a freight train. according to police, four people were killed and 22 injured, including children.