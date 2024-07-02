There are good prospects: Zelensky on the report of the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and said that "there are good prospects," UNN reports.

"There were several important reports today. The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service has just reported. A clear range of issues - what threatens us and the opportunities we can take advantage of. There are good prospects," Zelensky said during his evening video address.

