There are good prospects: Zelensky on the report of the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 72627 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 81233 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 101567 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 179026 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 224463 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138200 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365735 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181002 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149244 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197715 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 54736 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 62269 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 82028 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 67289 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 20412 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 72627 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 67328 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 81234 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 82064 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 101567 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 7464 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10539 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14877 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36086 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37789 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

There are good prospects: Zelensky on the report of the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52935 views

President Zelenskyy receives a report from the head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service that indicates good prospects, although details are not disclosed.

There are good prospects: Zelensky on the report of the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and said that "there are good prospects," UNN reports.

"There were several important reports today. The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service has just reported. A clear range of issues - what threatens us and the opportunities we can take advantage of. There are good prospects," Zelensky said during his evening video address.

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to find out from the US when additional Patriot systems will be delivered02.07.24, 18:22 • 20955 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
MIM-104 Patriot
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40