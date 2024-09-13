There are differences: Kremlin responds to Erdogan's statement on returning Crimea to Ukraine

Despite Turkish President Recep Erdogan's statement about the need to return Crimea to Ukraine, Moscow and Ankara will continue friendly relations. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a commentary to the Russian media, UNN reports .

Details

This topic (belonging to Crimea - ed.) belongs to the category of disagreements that exist between us and our Turkish friends - Kremlin spokesman said.

According to him, Russia will not give up trying to convey its position to Turkey. Peskov is confident that Turkey and Russia remain friends and that “Ankara will eventually understand Moscow.

The Kremlin also noted that Turkey is a partner of Russia and therefore allegedly suffers from “US pressure.

Context

During the Fourth Summit of the Crimean Platform Leaders , Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed his continued support for Ukraine's territorial integrity. He emphasized that the return of Crimea to Ukraine is a requirement of international law and expressed hope for a just peace.

