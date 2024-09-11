ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
Zelensky: “The plan of the Peace Formula is a plan to return Crimea”

Zelensky: “The plan of the Peace Formula is a plan to return Crimea”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21466 views

President Zelenskyy opened a memorial to the tragedy of the Crimean Tatar people. He emphasized that the plan of the peace formula envisages the return of Crimea and the restoration of the rights of Crimean Tatars.

During the opening of a memorial commemorating the tragedy of the Crimean Tatar people, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the plan for the peace formula is a plan to return Crimea and a plan to restore the rights of the Crimean Tatar people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state.

The Peace Formula plan is a plan to return Crimea, a plan to restore the rights of the Crimean Tatar people, the rights of Ukrainians and all those who live on this land

- Zelensky said 

Addition

Together with them, the memory of the Crimean Tatars was honored by the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausieda, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silinja, Chairman of the Senate of the Czech Parliament Milos Vystrcil, Chairman of the Parliament of Moldova Ihor Grosu, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, leader of the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev, government officials, ambassadors, military, representatives of the Crimean Tatar people and the public.

Recall 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the opening of a memorialcommemorating the tragedy of the Crimean Tatar people, emphasizing that Crimea is a part of our soul and pointing out that we are not just fighting to return Crimea - we are fighting to restore justice.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyPolitics

