Zelensky: “The plan of the Peace Formula is a plan to return Crimea”

During the opening of a memorial commemorating the tragedy of the Crimean Tatar people, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the plan for the peace formula is a plan to return Crimea and a plan to restore the rights of the Crimean Tatar people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state.

Addition

Together with them, the memory of the Crimean Tatars was honored by the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausieda, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silinja, Chairman of the Senate of the Czech Parliament Milos Vystrcil, Chairman of the Parliament of Moldova Ihor Grosu, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, leader of the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev, government officials, ambassadors, military, representatives of the Crimean Tatar people and the public.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the opening of a memorialcommemorating the tragedy of the Crimean Tatar people, emphasizing that Crimea is a part of our soul and pointing out that we are not just fighting to return Crimea - we are fighting to restore justice.