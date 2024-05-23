There are clear plans to increase available capacity before the heating season - Ministry of Energy

Despite the risks of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities, there are clear plans to increase available capacity before the heating season. This was announced by Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk during a telethon, a UNN correspondent reports.

We must understand that in all scenarios, there is still a risk of attacks on energy infrastructure by an enemy whose goal is to achieve a complete blackout. Nevertheless, despite these risks, we have clear plans to increase the available capacity before the heating season. For example, last year, due to the high-quality repair campaign of generation and restoration of the networks that were also under fire, we were able to add 3 GW of capacity, which allowed us to go through the last heating season without incident and stably. We have the same plans for today - Kolisnyk said.

According to him, there is an understanding that this is a matter of restoring generation and building a new one.

This includes strengthening the operation of grids to reduce grid restrictions. The list of such measures is available both at the national level and at the local level... We are confident that the heating season will be able to reach the maximum peak consumption, and there is an option to restore the available capacity. The availability of air defense is very important - Kolisnyk noted.

Addendum

Kolisnyk reportedthat the situation in Ukraine's energy system remains tense.