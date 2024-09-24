“There are already first results” - the Ministry of Energy on negotiations on expanding the IAEA mission to substations

Ukraine is actively cooperating with the IAEA to expand the monitoring mission to key substations after the recent targeted attacks by Russia. This was stated by Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk during a telethon, UNN reports.

"A Russian attack on nuclear facilities poses a high risk of a nuclear incident, and it will have global consequences," Kolisnyk said.

According to him, the Russian attack on August 26 shows that the enemy is targeting substations.

He emphasized that Ukraine is actively cooperating with the IAEA mission to ensure that international inspectors expand the monitoring mission to key substations.

"We already have the first results in this direction, and we are very actively engaged in sharing information with the international community. We are grateful for the IAEA's decision to expand the mission," added Kolisnyk.

Ukraine has provided the IAEA and international partners with information about possible Russian strikes on nuclear energy facilities that could lead to a nuclear incident with global consequences.