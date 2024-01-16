ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104571 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114280 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144769 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140993 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178053 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172366 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285427 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178315 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167321 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148906 views

There are about 11.3 billion cubic meters of gas in gas storage facilities, this will be enough until the end of the season - Shmyhal

There are about 11.3 billion cubic meters of gas in gas storage facilities, this will be enough until the end of the season - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25807 views

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 11.3 billion cubic meters of gas are stored in underground storage facilities, which is enough to complete the heating season.

There are about 11.3 billion cubic meters of gas in underground gas storage facilities. This is enough to successfully complete the heating season. This was announced during a government meeting by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

We are covering the 2023-2024 season with gas from our own production. As of today, we have about 11.3 billion cubic meters of gas in our storage facilities. This is enough to successfully complete the heating season

- Denys Shmyhal said.

Details

Ukraine is currently crossing the equator of the heating season. According to the Prime Minister, this autumn-winter period is proceeding as planned thanks to large-scale repairs, energy storage and protection of critical infrastructure facilities.

Shmyhal also said that in the energy sector, Ukraine has restored 2.2 GW of heat and hydro generation capacity after last year's massive Russian attacks. Therefore, the electricity produced in Ukraine is enough to cover domestic needs.

"There is also an opportunity to import more electricity from our western neighbors and to attract emergency assistance if necessary," he added.

Ukrnafta increased oil and gas production in 202315.01.24, 17:07 • 26448 views

