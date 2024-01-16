There are about 11.3 billion cubic meters of gas in gas storage facilities, this will be enough until the end of the season - Shmyhal

There are about 11.3 billion cubic meters of gas in underground gas storage facilities. This is enough to successfully complete the heating season. This was announced during a government meeting by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

We are covering the 2023-2024 season with gas from our own production. As of today, we have about 11.3 billion cubic meters of gas in our storage facilities. This is enough to successfully complete the heating season - Denys Shmyhal said.

Details

Ukraine is currently crossing the equator of the heating season. According to the Prime Minister, this autumn-winter period is proceeding as planned thanks to large-scale repairs, energy storage and protection of critical infrastructure facilities.

Shmyhal also said that in the energy sector, Ukraine has restored 2.2 GW of heat and hydro generation capacity after last year's massive Russian attacks. Therefore, the electricity produced in Ukraine is enough to cover domestic needs.

"There is also an opportunity to import more electricity from our western neighbors and to attract emergency assistance if necessary," he added.

