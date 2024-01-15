Ukrnafta increased oil and gas production in 2023

In 2023, Ukrnafta produced 1.4099 million tons of oil with condensate and 1.0974 billion cubic meters of gas, natural and oil. This is reported by the company's press service, UNN reports.

Details

This is an additional +3% and +6% compared to last year's production figures. In 2022, the company produced 1.37 million tons of oil, 1.037 billion cubic meters of gas - the company summarized.

It is noted that according to the adjusted production plan, there should have been 1.405 million tons of oil with condensate and 1.09 billion cubic meters of natural and associated gas.

"Naftogaz starts developing a decarbonization strategy - Chernyshov

I am grateful to the company's team for not only holding back the natural decline in a full-fledged war year, but also increasing production. In difficult conditions, people made every effort to achieve results - said Sergiy Koretsky, Director of Ukrnafta.

AddendumAddendum

The company notes that in 2024 Ukrnafta plans to drill new wells and intensify production, invite partners to the fields, and replace old Soviet and Russian equipment with modern world-class models.

Recall

PJSC Ukrnafta increased oil production by more than 80 tons per day as a result of two successful geological and technical workovers at its wells