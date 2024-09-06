There are 30 victims of the Russian attack in Pavlohrad, including three children

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Pavlohrad, Dnipro region, has increased to 30, including three children. This was announced on September 6 by the head of the RMA, Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

30 injured in Pavlohrad. Three of them are children. In addition to the 9-year-old girl, boys aged 11 and 4 were injured in the rocket attack on the city. Among the people in the hospital, two are seriously injured. Doctors are doing everything to save them - wrote Lysak.

One person died as a result of an enemy attack on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovs'k region.