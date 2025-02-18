ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The world is in a “new era of threats” - British Defense Minister

The world is in a “new era of threats” - British Defense Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24798 views

British Defense Secretary John Healey has announced the need for radical changes in the defense system due to a new era of threats.

The world has entered a new era of threats, and this requires radical changes in the defense system. This was stated by British Defense Secretary John Healey during a speech at the Institute for Government in London, UNN reports citing The Guardian.

Details

The politician, in particular, called for the most responsible approach to reforming the country's security sector.

The decisions that will be made in the coming weeks will determine not only the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine, but also the security of our world for generations to come. And it is the nature of governance to address these challenges,

- said the head of the UK defense ministry.

According to him, "political leadership" implies not only solving current problems, but also readiness for reforms to ensure security in the future.

We live in a new era of threats, and this requires a new era of defense,

- Healy said.

Recall

UK lawmakers from the main parties are planning to put to a vote Prime Minister Keir Starmer's proposal to send troops to Ukraine as part of the postwar process.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his readiness to deploy British troops to Ukraine to ensure peace agreements. The UK plans to play a leading role in ensuring Ukraine's security and allocates 3 billion pounds annually until 2030.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon

