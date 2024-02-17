The withdrawal from Avdiivka went according to plan, but at the final stage of the operation, a number of Ukrainian soldiers were captured," said Commander Tarnavsky

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101517 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111709 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154329 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157942 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254308 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174957 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166055 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148437 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228048 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The withdrawal from Avdiivka went according to plan, but at the final stage of the operation, a number of Ukrainian soldiers were captured," said Commander Tarnavsky

The withdrawal from Avdiivka went according to plan, but at the final stage of the operation, a number of Ukrainian soldiers were captured," said Commander Tarnavsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26259 views

The withdrawal from Avdiivka went according to plan, but at the final stage of the operation, a number of Ukrainian soldiers were captured under pressure from the enemy's superior forces.

The withdrawal of personnel from Avdiivka was carried out in accordance with the plan, taking into account various scenarios, but at the final stage of the operation, a number of Ukrainian soldiers were captured, said the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria", Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports.

The withdrawal of personnel from Avdiivka was carried out in accordance with a plan developed with consideration of various scenarios and possible changes in the operational situation. Nevertheless, at the final stage of the operation, under the pressure of superior enemy forces, a number of Ukrainian servicemen were captured

- Tarnavsky wrote on Telegram.

According to him, "the relevant Ukrainian institutions will appeal to international humanitarian organizations and intermediary countries to ensure humane treatment of prisoners of war by the enemy, in accordance with the norms of International Humanitarian Law, and to ensure that our soldiers return to their homeland. We will fight for the liberation of all our comrades.

He also said that "covering the organized withdrawal of our units from Avdiivka, the artillery of the Tavria unit performed almost 400 fire missions." "Our soldiers are holding positions on the second line of defense," noted Tarnavsky.

According to him, Ukrainian troops repelled 38 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka sector over the last day in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Lastochkine, west of Berdychiv and another 5 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

Total Russian losses in manpower in the entire operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation over the past day amounted to 609 people, and 21 units of weapons and military equipment (excluding UAVs). In particular, these include 2 tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 4 artillery systems, 1 ATGM, and 3 vehicles. The Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed 2 other important enemy targets. 230 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed, Tarnavsky said.

Zelensky on Avdiivka: the decision to withdraw to other lines is correct, it is important to save our people17.02.24, 11:40 • 27197 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy

