The withdrawal from Avdiivka went according to plan, but at the final stage of the operation, a number of Ukrainian soldiers were captured," said Commander Tarnavsky

The withdrawal of personnel from Avdiivka was carried out in accordance with the plan, taking into account various scenarios, but at the final stage of the operation, a number of Ukrainian soldiers were captured, said the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria", Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports.

The withdrawal of personnel from Avdiivka was carried out in accordance with a plan developed with consideration of various scenarios and possible changes in the operational situation. Nevertheless, at the final stage of the operation, under the pressure of superior enemy forces, a number of Ukrainian servicemen were captured - Tarnavsky wrote on Telegram.

According to him, "the relevant Ukrainian institutions will appeal to international humanitarian organizations and intermediary countries to ensure humane treatment of prisoners of war by the enemy, in accordance with the norms of International Humanitarian Law, and to ensure that our soldiers return to their homeland. We will fight for the liberation of all our comrades.

He also said that "covering the organized withdrawal of our units from Avdiivka, the artillery of the Tavria unit performed almost 400 fire missions." "Our soldiers are holding positions on the second line of defense," noted Tarnavsky.

According to him, Ukrainian troops repelled 38 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka sector over the last day in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Lastochkine, west of Berdychiv and another 5 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

Total Russian losses in manpower in the entire operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation over the past day amounted to 609 people, and 21 units of weapons and military equipment (excluding UAVs). In particular, these include 2 tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 4 artillery systems, 1 ATGM, and 3 vehicles. The Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed 2 other important enemy targets. 230 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed, Tarnavsky said.

