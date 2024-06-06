The wife of Odessa businessman Sergei Groza probably still has a Russian passport

Odessa businessman Sergey Groza, who until recently owned half of the agricultural holding GNT Group, has a Cypriot registration, and his wife Tatyana Gorbunova has a Russian one. This UNN became known from open registries.

It is worth noting that the Constitution of Ukraine prohibits having any other citizenship except Ukrainian. Moreover, possession of the citizenship of the aggressor country during the war at least raises serious suspicions and this is not even an ethical issue.

According to the registry Sergey Groza and his wife Tatyana Gorbun are involved in several companies registered abroad. We are talking about UNIEL LIMITED companies, WIDENET.COM LIMITED and UKROPACK LIMITED. Tatyana Gorbunova is listed as a secretary in all companies, although in the last two companies her secretary status has been terminated.

During the registration of the companies, Groza indicated that he was registered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

But his wife, Tatyana Gorbunova, indicated an apartment on Engels Boulevard in St. Petersburg (Russia) with the registration address.

It is worth noting that the company WIDENET.COM LIMITED positions itself as a market representative of Olympex Coupe International LLC - associated with Sergey Groza and his business partner Vladimir Naumenko.

In addition, the UKROPAK LLC company operates in Ukraine – the name is consonant with UKROPACK LIMITED. Interestingly, the head and founder of the company in Ukraine is Alexander Saveliev, who is also associated with a number of companies from the orbit of Groza and Naumenko.

Recently it became known that Sergey Groza, who owns the GNT Group agricultural holding in half together with Vladimir Naumenko, transferred his share in the company to his stepson Alexander Gorbunov. The latter is also a citizen of Cyprus and is also registered in Nicosia.

This happened after the group of companies started having problems with American investors. Odessa businessmen refused to repay the Americans the loans received for the development of the grain terminal "Olympex".

Let's add

The GNT Group of companies, owned by businessmen Sergei Groza and Vladimir Naumenko, in 2019 and 2021 received investment loans from two American funds for the development of the Olympex grain terminal in the Odessa region, which it owned at that time.

Having decided not to return the funds to creditors, Groza and Naumenko took loans from the Ukrainian banks Vostok and Yuzhny secured by the property of the grain terminal, which was already secured by the Americans.

Through the scheme using controlled companies and Ukrainian banks, they resold the property of Olympex several times, thus trying to maintain control over the terminal.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have opened several criminal cases in connection with the situation around the "Olympex". In particular, on the facts of tax evasion and gray grain exports. And creditors, in turn, demand the return of their funds in international arbitrations and quite successfully. In particular, the English court decided to freeze the assets of Groza and Naumenko worldwide.

You can read more about the conflict over the Olympex grain terminal in the article: "Groza and Naumenko's company GNT Group blocked the operation of the grain terminal in Odessa. Detailed chronology of the conflict"

Recall

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court satisfied the claim of the Ministry of Justice against Russian entrepreneurs Ivan and Kiriaki Savvidi and recovered their property to the state . Later it became known that Ukraine was selling the confiscated assets of Russian oligarch Ivan Savvidi, including the company PJSC PentoPak with a starting price of UAH 203.7 million, due to his ties with the Russian authorities and support for Russian aggression.