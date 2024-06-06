The wife of Odessa businessman Sergei Groza probably still has a Russian passport

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 44272 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101205 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144440 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149001 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244585 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172952 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164453 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148172 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222582 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113005 views

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 79026 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110760 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 38708 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 51841 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 88618 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244585 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222582 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208917 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234822 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221798 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 44272 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 26401 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 31491 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110760 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112632 views
The wife of Odessa businessman Sergei Groza probably still has a Russian passport

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108785 views

Odesa businessman Serhiy Groza has a Cypriot registration, while his wife Tatyana Gorbunova has a Russian registration.

Odessa businessman Sergey Groza, who until recently owned half of the agricultural holding GNT Group, has a Cypriot registration, and his wife Tatyana Gorbunova has a Russian one. This UNN became known from open registries.

It is worth noting that the Constitution of Ukraine prohibits having any other citizenship except Ukrainian. Moreover, possession of the citizenship of the aggressor country during the war at least raises serious suspicions and this is not even an ethical issue.

According to the registry Sergey Groza and his wife Tatyana Gorbun are involved in several companies registered abroad. We are talking about UNIEL LIMITED companies, WIDENET.COM LIMITED and UKROPACK LIMITED. Tatyana Gorbunova is listed as a secretary in all companies, although in the last two companies her secretary status has been terminated. 

During the registration of the companies, Groza indicated that he was registered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Image

But his wife, Tatyana Gorbunova, indicated an apartment on Engels Boulevard in St. Petersburg (Russia) with the registration address.

Image

It is worth noting that the company WIDENET.COM LIMITED positions itself as a market representative of Olympex Coupe International LLC - associated with Sergey Groza and his business partner Vladimir Naumenko. 

In addition, the UKROPAK LLC company operates in Ukraine – the name is consonant with UKROPACK LIMITED. Interestingly, the head and founder of the company in Ukraine is Alexander Saveliev, who is also associated with a number of companies from the orbit of Groza and Naumenko. 

Recently it became known that Sergey Groza, who owns the GNT Group agricultural holding in half together with Vladimir Naumenko, transferred his share in the company to his stepson Alexander Gorbunov. The latter is also a citizen of Cyprus and is also registered in Nicosia.

This happened after the group of companies started having problems with American investors. Odessa businessmen refused to repay the Americans the loans received for the development of the grain terminal "Olympex".

Let's add

The GNT Group of companies, owned by businessmen Sergei Groza and Vladimir Naumenko, in 2019 and 2021 received investment loans from two American funds for the development of the Olympex grain terminal in the Odessa region, which it owned at that time.

Having decided not to return the funds to creditors, Groza and Naumenko took loans from the Ukrainian banks Vostok and Yuzhny secured by the property of the grain terminal, which was already secured by the Americans. 

Through the scheme using controlled companies and Ukrainian banks, they resold the property of Olympex several times, thus trying to maintain control over the terminal.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have opened several criminal cases in connection with the situation around the "Olympex". In particular, on the facts of tax evasion and gray grain exports. And creditors, in turn, demand the return of their funds in international arbitrations and quite successfully. In particular, the English court decided to freeze the assets of Groza and Naumenko worldwide. 

You can read more about the conflict over the Olympex grain terminal in the article: "Groza and Naumenko's company GNT Group blocked the operation of the grain terminal in Odessa. Detailed chronology of the conflict"

Recall

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court satisfied the claim of the Ministry of Justice against Russian entrepreneurs Ivan and Kiriaki Savvidi and recovered their property to the state . Later it became known that Ukraine was selling the confiscated assets of Russian oligarch Ivan Savvidi, including the company PJSC PentoPak with a starting price of UAH 203.7 million, due to his ties with the Russian authorities and support for Russian aggression.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine
cyprusCyprus
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising