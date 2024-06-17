The Verkhovna Rada recommended to adopt in the first reading the draft law on the construction of new power units of Khmelnytsky NPP

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 1130 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 17437 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 154712 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 149187 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 162037 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212314 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246669 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152991 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371064 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183519 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 98417 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141414 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129261 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37187 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 55683 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 1130 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 154712 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129908 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 149187 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 142035 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12895 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14060 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18075 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19189 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37611 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The Verkhovna Rada recommended to adopt in the first reading the draft law on the construction of new power units of Khmelnytsky NPP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44999 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Fuel and Energy recommended the adoption of a draft law on the completion of Khmelnytsky NPP Units 3 and 4, which will ensure that Ukraine does not depend on Russia during construction and operation.

The Verkhovna Rada recommended to adopt in the first reading the draft law on the construction of new power units of Khmelnytsky NPP

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities  recommended that the parliament adopt in the first reading the draft law on the completion of Khmelnytsky NPP units 3 and 4. UNN reports this with reference to Energoatom.

The draft law on the completion of Khmelnytskyi NPP Units 3 and 4 is recommended to be included in the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada session and adopted in the first reading as a basis. The relevant decision was made on June 17, 2024 at a meeting of the Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

- the statement said.

It is reported that the meeting of the Committee was attended by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, the Head of Energoatom Petro Kotin and the Head of the SNRIU Oleh Korikov, who answered all the questions of the parliamentarians regarding the construction of new power units of Khmelnytsky NPP.

In particular, the deputies were convinced of the absence of dependence on Russia during the construction and operation of VVER-1000 power units, which was a key issue

- Energoatom informs.

It is expected that the draft Law of Ukraine "On the Siting, Design and Construction of Units 3 and 4 of the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant" No. 11146 will be considered by the Verkhovna Rada in the near future.

AddendumAddendum

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law that provides for a decision on the siting, design, and construction of power units No. 3 and No. 4 of the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91