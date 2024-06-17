The Verkhovna Rada recommended to adopt in the first reading the draft law on the construction of new power units of Khmelnytsky NPP

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities recommended that the parliament adopt in the first reading the draft law on the completion of Khmelnytsky NPP units 3 and 4. UNN reports this with reference to Energoatom.

The draft law on the completion of Khmelnytskyi NPP Units 3 and 4 is recommended to be included in the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada session and adopted in the first reading as a basis. The relevant decision was made on June 17, 2024 at a meeting of the Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine - the statement said.

It is reported that the meeting of the Committee was attended by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, the Head of Energoatom Petro Kotin and the Head of the SNRIU Oleh Korikov, who answered all the questions of the parliamentarians regarding the construction of new power units of Khmelnytsky NPP.

In particular, the deputies were convinced of the absence of dependence on Russia during the construction and operation of VVER-1000 power units, which was a key issue - Energoatom informs.

It is expected that the draft Law of Ukraine "On the Siting, Design and Construction of Units 3 and 4 of the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant" No. 11146 will be considered by the Verkhovna Rada in the near future.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law that provides for a decision on the siting, design, and construction of power units No. 3 and No. 4 of the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant.