The Verkhovna Rada has restricted the use of Telegram on official devices: MP shows what it looks like

The Verkhovna Rada has banned the use of Telegram on official devices in accordance with the decision of the National Coordination Center for Cybersecurity of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn showed how the restrictions work, UNN reports .

Details

Restrictions in action. This is how an attempt to use Telegram on company devices now looks like ,” Yurchyshyn wrote, attaching a photo.

When opening Telegram on official devices, the site reports that “access is blocked in accordance with the decision of the National Coordination Center for Cybersecurity of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Addendum Addendum

Earlier, Yurchyshyn reported that the Verkhovna Rada's Secretariat would restrict the use of Telegram on the recommendation of the National Security and Defense Council.

Recall

The head of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting, Olga Gerasymiuk, said that the National Council has banned the use of Telegram on work computers and phones.

The National Security and Defense Council has announced a ban on Telegram on the official devices of civil servants, military and critical infrastructure workers. The decision was made due to national security threats associated with the use of the messenger during the war.

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation said that the Telegram ban applies only to official devices of civil servants and the military. The use of the messenger on personal smartphones is not restricted.