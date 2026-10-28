The Verkhovna Rada failed to pass a vote banning the construction of wind turbines in the Carpathians: who voted against it

The Verkhovna Rada did not support amendments that provided for a ban on the construction of wind power plants in the mountainous areas of the Carpathians and in protected natural areas. Among the deputies who voted against were David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction, and his first deputy, Andrii Motovylovets. This was reported by the public initiative "Holka," writes UNN.

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According to activists, on October 15, Parliament considered two amendments proposed by Roman Lozynskyi, a People's Deputy from Holos, to draft laws No. 15460 and No. 16051-1.

The amendments provided for restrictions on the construction of wind power plants in the Carpathians, as well as an instruction for the government to develop a comprehensive draft law on the protection of the mountains. However, they received only 141 and 134 votes, respectively, out of the 226 required.

Which deputies did not support the protection of the Carpathians

According to Holka, at least one of the two amendments was supported by 185 People's Deputies, including 110 representatives of Servant of the People. At the same time, Andrii Motovylovets became the only parliamentarian to vote against both times.

Andrii Tupikov, a veteran and biologist with the Teren public organization, criticized the government's delay in preparing a separate draft law on the protection of the Carpathians.

During this time, a separate draft law could have been developed and submitted to the Rada. But it still does not exist. The voting on these two amendments showed that there is support in the chamber, and gathering the votes will be realistic — he emphasized.

The activists also draw attention to the construction of wind power plants on the Runa mountain pasture at an altitude of about 1,400 meters. Environmentalists fear that the further development of high-mountain areas could harm the ecosystems of the Carpathians.

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