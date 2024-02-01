KRAIL is under threat: the Verkhovna Rada committee supported the liquidation of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102157 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128959 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130040 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171523 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169401 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275743 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177856 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167015 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148721 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244415 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101752 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 86637 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 83267 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 95602 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 36286 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275732 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244406 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229621 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255069 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240951 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 4704 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128944 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103755 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103879 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120183 views
Actual
KRAIL is under threat: the Verkhovna Rada committee supported the liquidation of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries

KRAIL is under threat: the Verkhovna Rada committee supported the liquidation of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28327 views

The Committee recommended that the Parliament adopt as a basis the government's draft law No. 9256 on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine on the organization and conduct of gambling, which, in particular, provides for the liquidation of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL).

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy has supported a government bill that proposes to liquidate the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL). This was stated in his Telegram channel by the head of the committee, People's Deputy Danylo Hetmantsev, reports UNN

Details

The Committee recommended that the Parliament adopt as a basis the government draft law No. 9256 on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine on the organization and conduct of gambling

- summarized the MP." 

According to him, the draft law is aimed at improving state regulation of the gambling and lottery market, establishing a fair and transparent procedure for licensing business in the field of gambling.

Hetmantsev wants to squeeze business, and he doesn't care what it means for the state - Yuzhanina1/26/24, 3:10 PM • 251705 views

At the same time, the draft law provides for the liquidation of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL). The absence of an online monitoring system, numerous scandals and blocking, and inadequate control over the industry indicate that the creation of the CRGL was a mistake. I agree with the CM. Mistakes need to be corrected

- summarized the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy.

Addendum

The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, supported the idea to liquidate the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL) and automate the issuance of gambling licenses.

According to him, this is an important anti-corruption bill.

If it is adopted, the human factor will be removed from the process of issuing licenses - everything will be automatic and based on clear criteria

- emphasized Fedorov.

Recall

The government supported the initiative of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on the Organization and Conduct of Gambling and Lotteries", which proposes to liquidate the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries and automate the issuance of a gambling license.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising