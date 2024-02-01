KRAIL is under threat: the Verkhovna Rada committee supported the liquidation of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy has supported a government bill that proposes to liquidate the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL). This was stated in his Telegram channel by the head of the committee, People's Deputy Danylo Hetmantsev, reports UNN

Details

The Committee recommended that the Parliament adopt as a basis the government draft law No. 9256 on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine on the organization and conduct of gambling - summarized the MP."

According to him, the draft law is aimed at improving state regulation of the gambling and lottery market, establishing a fair and transparent procedure for licensing business in the field of gambling.

At the same time, the draft law provides for the liquidation of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL). The absence of an online monitoring system, numerous scandals and blocking, and inadequate control over the industry indicate that the creation of the CRGL was a mistake. I agree with the CM. Mistakes need to be corrected - summarized the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy.

Addendum

The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, supported the idea to liquidate the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL) and automate the issuance of gambling licenses.

According to him, this is an important anti-corruption bill.

If it is adopted, the human factor will be removed from the process of issuing licenses - everything will be automatic and based on clear criteria - emphasized Fedorov.

Recall

The government supported the initiative of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on the Organization and Conduct of Gambling and Lotteries", which proposes to liquidate the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries and automate the issuance of a gambling license.