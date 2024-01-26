Hetmantsev wants to squeeze business, and he doesn't care what it means for the state - Yuzhanina

The head of the Verkhovna Rada's Tax Committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, positions himself as a technocrat-reformer, and even President Volodymyr Zelenskyy perceives him that way. However, his goal is to put pressure on business, and he does not care what the consequences are for the state. This was stated by Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

"It's not worth talking about political responsibility in these times, because as far as I know, he is always protected by some people. Basically, the President does not have full information about how he is acting now. He positions himself in the Presidential Office as a great technocrat-reformer. And for some reason, this idea is perceived by the President, and his (Hetmantsev's - ed.) existence depends on his will, solely on his will. And the fact that he does not have the strength to submit an application himself, given the situation around him, only shows his weakness, he decided to push to the end, and he is not interested in how it will turn out for the state," she said.

According to her, all meetings at the tax service are held with the direct participation of Hetmantsev, and he openly gives everyone instructions and commands on how to act.

"He openly holds meetings, interviews with any candidate and fully controls the tax service... These are different branches of government, different responsibilities, it is a priori impossible for the committee to give instructions," Yuzhanina emphasized.

However, in her opinion, there is no point in trying to create a temporary investigative commission in parliament into Hetmantsev's actions, as the mono-majority is unlikely to allow this to happen.

Yuzhanina added that the Rada has already had investigative commissions on pressure on business, but on the part of law enforcement agencies, not the tax service or Hetmantsev personally. In particular, we are talking about the PIC chaired by MP from the Servant of the People party Halyna Yanchenko. However, it did not bring any results.

President of the All-Ukrainian Professional Association of Entrepreneurs Borys Emeldesh statedthat there is indirect evidence that Hetmantsev is manually running the State Tax Service.

In particular, since May 2022, Yevhen Sokur has been acting deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. Business representatives and experts believe that he is the man of MP Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the Verkhovna Rada's Finance Committee.

A poll by Sociopolis showed, that Ukrainian entrepreneurs have a positive attitude toward President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, but a significantly negative attitude toward MP Danylo Hetmantsev.

Dmytro Oleksiyenko, a member of the Board of ICC Ukraine and a member of the Board of the Association of Taxpayers of Ukraine, said that the National Revenue Strategy for 2024-30 is the realization of the communist dreams of Danylo Hetmantsev, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's Finance Committee and MP .

In particular, Hetmantsev is behind the idea to abolish banking secrecy. As experts suggest , this is his personal goal.