Hetmantsev wants to squeeze business, and he doesn't care what it means for the state - Yuzhanina

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 68992 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108488 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137671 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135926 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175436 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171379 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281539 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178174 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167165 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148816 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103535 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103306 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105322 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 76810 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 50886 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 68992 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281539 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249250 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234375 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259744 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 35556 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 137671 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106188 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106191 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122336 views
Actual
Hetmantsev wants to squeeze business, and he doesn't care what it means for the state - Yuzhanina

Hetmantsev wants to squeeze business, and he doesn't care what it means for the state - Yuzhanina

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 251706 views

MP Yuzhanina points out that Hetmantsev wants to squeeze business and does not care what the consequences are for the state

The head of the Verkhovna Rada's Tax Committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, positions himself as a technocrat-reformer, and even President Volodymyr Zelenskyy perceives him that way. However, his goal is to put pressure on business, and he does not care what the consequences are for the state. This was stated by Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

 "It's not worth talking about political responsibility in these times, because as far as I know, he is always protected by some people. Basically, the President does not have full information about how he is acting now. He positions himself in the Presidential Office as a great technocrat-reformer. And for some reason, this idea is perceived by the President, and his (Hetmantsev's - ed.) existence depends on his will, solely on his will. And the fact that he does not have the strength to submit an application himself, given the situation around him, only shows his weakness, he decided to push to the end, and he is not interested in how it will turn out for the state," she said.

According to her, all meetings at the tax service are held with the direct participation of Hetmantsev, and he openly gives everyone instructions and commands on how to act.

"He openly holds meetings, interviews with any candidate and fully controls the tax service... These are different branches of government, different responsibilities, it is a priori impossible for the committee to give instructions," Yuzhanina emphasized.

However, in her opinion, there is no point in trying to create a temporary investigative commission in parliament into Hetmantsev's actions, as the mono-majority is unlikely to allow this to happen.

Yuzhanina added that the Rada has already had investigative commissions on pressure on business, but on the part of law enforcement agencies, not the tax service or Hetmantsev personally. In particular, we are talking about the PIC chaired by MP from the Servant of the People party Halyna Yanchenko. However, it did not bring any results.

Recall 

President of the All-Ukrainian Professional Association of Entrepreneurs Borys Emeldesh statedthat there is indirect evidence that Hetmantsev is manually running the State Tax Service.

In particular, since May 2022, Yevhen Sokur has been acting deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. Business representatives and experts believe that he is the man of MP Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the Verkhovna Rada's Finance Committee.

A poll by Sociopolis showed, that Ukrainian entrepreneurs have a positive attitude toward President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, but a significantly negative attitude toward MP Danylo Hetmantsev.

Dmytro Oleksiyenko, a member of the Board of ICC Ukraine and a member of the Board of the Association of Taxpayers of Ukraine, said that the National Revenue Strategy for 2024-30 is the realization of the communist dreams of Danylo Hetmantsev, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's Finance Committee and MP 

In particular, Hetmantsev is behind the idea to abolish banking secrecy. As experts suggest , this is his personal goal.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

Contact us about advertising