The Verkhovna Rada changed the rules for disclosing the NBU’s banking secrecy: the law has been adopted

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a law providing for improvements to the procedure for the National Bank of Ukraine to disclose bank secrecy. A total of 268 MPs voted "For," reports UNN.

Details

According to the explanatory note, the purpose of Law No. 15555 is to bring the procedure for disclosing information constituting bank secrecy into line with the provisions of Directive 2013/36/EU. This is a necessary condition for ensuring that banking regulation in Ukraine is equivalent to the requirements of EU legislation, fulfilling the conditions within the negotiation process for Ukraine’s accession to the EU, as well as the Association Agreement between Ukraine, on the one hand, and the European Union, the European Atomic Energy Community and their Member States, on the other hand.

This draft law proposes amendments to the Civil Procedure Code of Ukraine and the Commercial Procedural Code of Ukraine, establishing rules for Ukrainian courts (except in criminal and administrative proceedings) to access information constituting bank secrecy that will be received by the National Bank from European regulators.

It is also proposed to establish, as a condition for the National Bank to disclose information constituting bank secrecy received by it from the banking supervisory authority of another state, that such disclosure may be made only with the consent of that authority and for the purposes specified in such consent.

Recall

In Ukraine, the extension of the increased corporate income tax rate for banks in 2027 was approved. The Verkhovna Rada adopted the relevant draft law.