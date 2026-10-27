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The U.S. has canceled visa-free entry for Chinese nationals to popular islands, fearing espionage and "birth tourism"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

The U.S. has suspended visa-free entry for Chinese nationals to the Northern Mariana Islands due to the risks of espionage and “birth tourism.”

The U.S. has canceled visa-free entry for Chinese nationals to popular islands, fearing espionage and "birth tourism"

The United States has suspended the visa-waiver program for Chinese citizens traveling to the Northern Mariana Islands. U.S. authorities cite national security threats and concerns over so-called "birth tourism" as the reasons for the decision. Fox News reports, writes UNN.

Details

The decision was made by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, headed by Markwayne Mullin. It concerns a special program introduced under the administration of former President Joe Biden.

Under its terms, Chinese citizens who had undergone preliminary screening could visit the Northern Mariana Islands without obtaining a visa and remain there for up to 14 days.

Why Washington decided to restrict the entry of Chinese citizens

Representatives of the Republican Party had previously warned that the simplified entry procedure could create espionage risks and be used for so-called "birth tourism."

This refers to the practice of foreign women traveling to the United States specifically to give birth to a child, expecting the child to obtain American citizenship.

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The Northern Mariana Islands have the status of a commonwealth in political union with the United States, and therefore the entry of foreigners into the territory is regulated by U.S. law.

The suspension of the program is part of the tightening of the Donald Trump administration's migration policy.

In particular, several days earlier, U.S. authorities announced the revocation of more than 300,000 visas.

At the same time, the new decision concerns specifically the special visa-free regime for visiting the Northern Mariana Islands, rather than the general cancellation of visa options for all Chinese citizens.

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Stepan Haftko

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