The United States transferred about $500 thousand of confiscated Russian assets to Estonia for Ukraine

The US Department of Justice has transferred about $500 thousand of confiscated Russian assets to Estonia in favor of Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the US Department of Justice.

Deputy Prosecutor General Lisa Monaco and Estonian Secretary General Tõnis Saar announce at the Munich Security Conference the transfer of nearly $500,000 in confiscated Russian funds to help Ukraine - the message says.

The funds were reportedly confiscated by the United States after the collapse of an illegal procurement network that attempted to import a high-precision American-made machine tool used in the defense and nuclear proliferation sectors to Russia.

In addition, on Wednesday, February 14, a Latvian citizen accused of a criminal offense in connection with a procurement scheme pleaded guilty to violating US export laws and regulations.

This transfer is the first of its kind by the United States to a foreign ally for the express purpose of assisting Ukraine.. - the statement said.

The Ministry of Justice explained that the confiscated funds are being transferred to Estonia, as there is currently no possibility of a direct transfer to Ukraine.

Estonia will use the funds for a project to accelerate damage assessment and critical repairs to Ukraine's electricity distribution and transmission system, which was targeted by Russian forces.

Earlier it was reported that the United States would transfer half a million dollars from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine via Estonia.