The UN told about the state of the world economy in 2024

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104419 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114192 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144656 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140921 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178016 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172348 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285356 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178313 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167320 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148905 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 37999 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 41437 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 51988 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 72336 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 38846 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 104419 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285356 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252475 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237528 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262688 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 72336 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144656 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107652 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107598 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123655 views
Actual
The UN told about the state of the world economy in 2024

The UN told about the state of the world economy in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31247 views

The UN report predicts a slowdown in global economic growth from 2.7% in 2023 to 2.4% in 2024 due to trade, debt, and geopolitical issues.

Global economic growth will slow from 2.7 percent in 2023 to 2.4 percent in 2024. This is stated in the UN report "World Economic Situation and Prospects to 2024", released on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

Weakening global trade, high borrowing costs, high public debt, persistently low investment, and rising geopolitical tensions are threatening global growth, the report says.

Growth in many developed economies, especially the United States, is projected to slow in 2024 due to high interest rates, slowing consumer spending, and weak labor markets.

The short-term growth outlook for many developing countries, especially in East Asia, West Asia, and Latin America and the Caribbean, is also deteriorating due to tighter financial conditions, narrower fiscal space, and weak external demand.

The world is struggling to return to the 3.0 percent annual average from 2000 to 2019, representing years of uneven growth

said Shantanu Mukherjee, Director of the Economic Analysis and Policy Division of the UN Department.

Growth in the United States is projected to be 1.4 percent in 2024, following a projected 2.5 percent growth in 2023.

Among the largest developed economies, the European Union will see a higher growth rate of 1.2 percent in 2024 from about 0.5 percent in 2023. The Japanese economy will continue to slow from 1.7 percent in 2023 to 1.2 percent in 2024.

China's economy will slow from 5.3 percent in 2023 to 4.7 percent in 2024. According to the report, India's economy, which is estimated to grow by 6.3 percent in 2023, will grow by 6.2 percent in 2024.

UN should step up efforts to deprive russia of military capabilities - Kyslytsia03.01.24, 20:39 • 44208 views

Global inflation is projected to decline further from around 5.7 percent in 2023 to 3.9 percent in 2024. However, price pressures in many countries are still high, and any further escalation of geopolitical conflicts poses a risk of a new rise in inflation, the report warns.

The report calls for stronger international cooperation to spur growth and advance the environmental transition.

2024 should be the year we break out of the mire. By making big, bold investments, we can drive sustainable development and climate action, and put the global economy on a stronger growth path for all

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in the report's foreword.

According to him, the time has come for an effective debt repayment mechanism to free up fiscal space for investments in healthcare, education, social protection, decent work, digital infrastructure and renewable energy.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy

Contact us about advertising