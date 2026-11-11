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Trade deficit increased by half — whom and what Ukraine sold to and bought from

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1274 views

In January–October 2026, Ukraine imported $84.2 billion worth of goods and exported $32.4 billion worth. The deficit increased by 49.7%.

Trade deficit increased by half — whom and what Ukraine sold to and bought from

Ukraine’s foreign trade deficit in goods amounted to $51.8 billion in January–October 2026, which is 49.7% more than in the same period last year. UNN reports this, citing data from the State Customs Service.

Details

In the first ten months of 2026, Ukraine’s trade turnover amounted to almost $116.6 billion.

"From January to October 2026, goods worth almost $84.2 billion were imported into Ukraine, while exports amounted to more than $32.4 billion," the State Customs Service reported.

Thus, this year’s deficit reached $51.8 billion, whereas in the first 10 months of the previous year it amounted to $34.6 billion.

At the same time, taxable imports in January–October this year amounted to $58.3 billion, accounting for 69% of the total volume of imported goods.

The countries from which Ukraine imported the most goods were:

  • China — more than $25.6 billion;
    • Poland — more than $7.9 billion;
      • Germany — almost $5.5 billion.

        Ukraine exported the most to:

        • Poland — almost $4.1 billion;
          • Germany — almost $2.4 billion;
            • Türkiye — more than $2.3 billion.

              Almost 74% of the total volume of goods imported in January–October 2026 consisted of the following categories:

              • machinery, equipment and transport — more than $38.9 billion;
                • fuel and energy products — more than $12.1 billion;
                  • chemical industry products — almost $10.9 billion.

                    The top three categories of goods exported from Ukraine included:

                    • food products — almost $18.6 billion;
                      • metals and articles thereof — almost $3.1 billion;
                        • machinery, equipment and transport — almost $3.0 billion.

                          Inflation rose to 11% — eggs became the cheapest by the greatest amount, while utilities and fuel became more expensive11.11.26, 08:35 • 15451 view

                          Julia Shramko

                          Economy
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                          State Customs Service of Ukraine
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