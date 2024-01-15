"The time of illusions of 'eternal peace' is over": Danilov calls on the West to increase defense spending

Countries of the democratic camp should prioritize military security and increase spending on defense. This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, reports UNN.

The European Union, the United States and other countries of the democratic camp are facing the need to make important strategic decisions - unconditional and urgent return of the military security issue to the priority agenda - Danilov said on his page on the social network X.

According to him, resources should be redistributed for security and defense. The NSDC Secretary emphasized that the lack of resources to produce the million artillery shells promised to Ukraine clearly demonstrates the critical situation in the EU's defense sector.

The time of illusions of "eternal peace" ended on February 24, 2022, and further complacency is deadly - Oleksiy Danilov assures.

According to him, after the destruction of fascist tyranny, the West had to finish off the Russian dictatorship.

The world is once again returning to a state of need to be ready for the "hot" phase of war, and this requires a modern army, the latest weapons and trained soldiers. Such a restructuring will be done in time and consciously or too late and under duress summarized the NSDC Secretary.

