"The time of illusions of 'eternal peace' is over": Danilov calls on the West to increase defense spending

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104392 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114178 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144641 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140907 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178006 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172344 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285338 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178313 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167320 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148905 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 37908 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 41342 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 51882 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 72232 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 38684 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104392 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285338 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252463 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237519 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262681 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 72232 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144641 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107650 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107597 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123655 views
"The time of illusions of 'eternal peace' is over": Danilov calls on the West to increase defense spending

"The time of illusions of 'eternal peace' is over": Danilov calls on the West to increase defense spending

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22406 views

Oleksiy Danilov called on democratic countries to prioritize military security and increase defense spending, warning against further complacency in the face of current security challenges.

Countries of the democratic camp should prioritize military security and increase spending on defense. This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, reports UNN.

Details

The European Union, the United States and other countries of the democratic camp are facing the need to make important strategic decisions - unconditional and urgent return of the military security issue to the priority agenda

- Danilov said on his page on the social network X.

Estonian Intelligence: Russia Fears F-16 Fighters Coming into Service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine13.01.24, 15:21 • 78027 views

According to him, resources should be redistributed for security and defense. The NSDC Secretary emphasized that the lack of resources to produce the million artillery shells promised to Ukraine clearly demonstrates the critical situation in the EU's defense sector.

The time of illusions of "eternal peace" ended on February 24, 2022, and further complacency is deadly

- Oleksiy Danilov assures.

Addendum

According to him, after the destruction of fascist tyranny, the West had to finish off the Russian dictatorship. 

The world is once again returning to a state of need to be ready for the "hot" phase of war, and this requires a modern army, the latest weapons and trained soldiers. Such a restructuring will be done in time and consciously or too late and under duress

summarized the NSDC Secretary.

Scholz calls on Europe to increase military support for Ukraine08.01.24, 19:28 • 28431 view

Recall

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur met in Warsaw with Poland's new Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh to discuss bilateral and regional defense cooperation and continued military assistance to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

