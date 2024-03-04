$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23608 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 82874 views

10:10 AM • 56591 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 242838 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 212090 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183894 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226130 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250474 views

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156380 views

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371912 views

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 193807 views

April 4, 07:29 AM • 74681 views

April 4, 08:18 AM • 95266 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 59980 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 52474 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 28584 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 82906 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 242878 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 194310 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 212115 views
01:48 PM • 15764 views

10:29 AM • 24301 views

10:08 AM • 24576 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 52820 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 60323 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The third assault brigade showed how to strike at enemy infantry at night

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17985 views

The Third Assault Brigade released a video showing artillery strikes on forest belts in the enemy-occupied territory of Donetsk region. The enemy was tracked by a drone.

The third assault brigade showed how to strike at enemy infantry at night

The Third Assault Brigade has released a video of an artillery strike on the forest belts in Donetsk region occupied by the enemy. UNN writes about this with reference to the 3rd separate assault brigade.

Details

It is reported that the UAV tracked the night movement of enemy infantry in one of the forest belts. The drone operators' unit adjusted artillery fire, which helped to target the "landing" where the occupiers' manpower was recorded.

Scorched earth and remnants of enemy infantry - destruction of the enemy in the Avdiivka sector by the fighters of the 1st SADN "Team Pohreplya"

- the statement said.

Ihnat: Enemy has reduced the activity of aviation using UAVs04.03.24, 12:35 • 23646 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

