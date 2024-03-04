The third assault brigade showed how to strike at enemy infantry at night

The Third Assault Brigade has released a video of an artillery strike on the forest belts in Donetsk region occupied by the enemy. UNN writes about this with reference to the 3rd separate assault brigade.

Details

It is reported that the UAV tracked the night movement of enemy infantry in one of the forest belts. The drone operators' unit adjusted artillery fire, which helped to target the "landing" where the occupiers' manpower was recorded.

Scorched earth and remnants of enemy infantry - destruction of the enemy in the Avdiivka sector by the fighters of the 1st SADN "Team Pohreplya" - the statement said.

Ihnat: Enemy has reduced the activity of aviation using UAVs