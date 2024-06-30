The task of Belarus is to inflame the situation in the border area - CPJ

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 72244 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 80830 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 101210 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 178825 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 224280 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138097 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365668 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180996 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149241 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197710 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 53165 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 60589 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79207 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64338 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 18362 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 72160 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 66881 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 80752 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 81647 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 101147 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 7314 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10468 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14813 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36027 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37732 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The task of Belarus is to inflame the situation in the border area - CPJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 113277 views

The task of Belarus is to escalate the situation in the border area with Ukraine, inventing stories and justifying potential actions, said the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The task of Belarus is to inflame the situation in the border area - CPJ

Belarus has a task to inflame the situation in the border area with Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

The task of Belarus is actually to inflame the situation in the border area directly with us. The information component precedes all of this: in order to somehow justify some of their actions, they need to come up with certain stories. Here we see a story about drones, talks about the alleged RDCs on the border with Belarus, and then a story about the Belarusians bringing Polonez, which is an MLRS, there

- Kovalenko said.

He noted that the key story is that the Polonez MLRS contains Chinese missiles, so without China's permission, Belarus and Russia, which actually commands the Belarusian army, will not dare to use Polonez on the territory of Ukraine even if they want to.

GUR: reminding Ukrainians that they are about to be "attacked" from Belarus is a serious area of work for Russia16.05.24, 14:14 • 20102 views

AddendumAddendum

The head of Belarus' anti-aircraft missile troops, Andrei Severynchyk, said that Belarus is additionally building up its intelligence forces and means on the border with Ukraine allegedly due to the increased activity of Ukrainian UAVs.  

On June 21, an unannounced inspection of the combat readiness of formations and military units of the Belarusian armed forces began. Military units and subdivisions are performing training and combat missions in the Brest and Gomel regions bordering Ukraine. .  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40